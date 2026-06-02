Jill Biden Admits on 'The View' Husband Joe Would Not Have Been 'Fit to Serve' a Second Term as President Amid Spiraling Health Woes

Jill also took a moment to speak to the men in the audience who could be at risk for prostate cancer themselves.

"First of all, we had an amazing medical team. I mean, I had my medical team, he had his, and we did get annual physicals, and but they followed the guidelines of the American Urology Association, which says that men don’t get prostate screening after the age of 70," she continued. "Unfortunately, they didn’t do the PSA, and had they done that…"

"So, all you men, because I’m telling you, you need to pay attention to your health," she told them. "Women, I think, are really good at it, but men, if you’re having a problem, don’t just say, ‘Oh, I’ll get to this later. Do something."