Jill Biden Admits on 'The View' Husband Joe Would Not Have Been 'Fit to Serve' a Second Term as President Amid Spiraling Health Woes
June 2 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Jill Biden admitted that her husband, Joe, would not have been healthy enough to serve as President of the United States for a second term amid his spiraling health woes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the Tuesday, June 2, installment of The View, the 74-year-old opened up on her husband's battle with stage 4 cancer.
Jill Biden Gives Update on Joe's Cancer Battle
Jill shared that the former POTUS, 83, was "doing okay," but it's been "hard."
"It’s in his bones, but he’s keeping up his schedule, he’s going to D.C. on Amtrak a couple of times a month, he’s speaking at Democratic rallies, he’s writing, so he’s active, he’s Joe," she explained.
Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, several months after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump. He famously ended his campaign in July 2024 amid swirling concerns about his physical and cognitive health.
'Not From What I Know Now'
During her appearance on the morning chat fest, Jill was asked whether she believes her husband would have been fit to serve a second term if he'd stayed in the election and won.
"Well, not from what I know now. I mean, my God, who knew? I mean, it was so shocking to get that cancer diagnosis," she said. "I mean, here I was, I’m looking through travel magazines, like, ‘Oh, where are we going to go? What are we going to do?’ And then we get this cancer diagnosis, and I think, ‘What am I doing? Our whole life is changed now.’ And so, I mean, it was just shocking."
Jill also took a moment to speak to the men in the audience who could be at risk for prostate cancer themselves.
"First of all, we had an amazing medical team. I mean, I had my medical team, he had his, and we did get annual physicals, and but they followed the guidelines of the American Urology Association, which says that men don’t get prostate screening after the age of 70," she continued. "Unfortunately, they didn’t do the PSA, and had they done that…"
"So, all you men, because I’m telling you, you need to pay attention to your health," she told them. "Women, I think, are really good at it, but men, if you’re having a problem, don’t just say, ‘Oh, I’ll get to this later. Do something."
Joe Biden Will Have Cancer for the 'Rest of His Life'
This comes after Jill expressed low hopes for a cure for her husband during a Monday, June 1, interview with Craig Melvin on NBC's Today.
"I think if he had just been, you know, diagnosed with prostate cancer, that’s one thing, because that can be cured," she noted. "But the fact that it metastasized to his bones, that makes it a whole different story ... So I think Joe will live with cancer 'till the rest of his life."