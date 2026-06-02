'Act of Supreme Selfishness': Jill Biden Under Fire Over New Memoir as Ex-CNN Reporter Claims She Covered Up Joe's Health Concerns During 2024 Presidential Campaign
June 2 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Former First Lady Jill Biden's act of candor was not well-received by everyone, including former CNN political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson.
Jill, 74, is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, View from the East Wing," which largely centers on her experience as first lady. However, Henderson is convinced the story exposed a White House cover-up to keep the truth about former President Joe Biden's health under wraps while he ran for re-election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nia-Malika Henderson Speculates on Alleged White House Cover-up
In reviewing the book, Henderson branded its release "an act of supreme selfishness." She added, "With her memoir, Biden has essentially confirmed the speculation that she was part of a cover-up."
Henderson isn't the only one who worried the Bidens were covering up something critical. After all, upon Joe's exit from the White House in 2025, news of his health woes was finally confirmed. Joe was diagnosed with cancer, which spread to his bones.
Joe's team claimed he was unaware of the worry during his time in office and while campaigning for re-election.
Jill Biden Admits to Fears During Presidential Debate
Before the announcement, though, Joe's health was constantly under question by the public, especially after he struggled on stage during a debate against President Donald Trump. Joe's slow reaction and blunder, paired with additional gaffes from other public appearances, caused prominent figures to lose faith in his run for re-election.
The public cried out for him to step aside, a move he procrastinated making. Ultimately, he cleared the way for former Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democratic nominee. Alas, Harris' campaign was unsuccessful, leaving Trump to return to office.
Jill admitted the on-stage mental stumble struck fear into her. “Is this a stroke?” she recalled wondering in the pages of her memoir, which were viewed early by The Atlantic.
During a press tour for the memoir, Jill admitted to various media outlets the same sentiment – she was concerned. However, Jill never indicated she was aware of the health concern during their time in the White House. In fact, she claimed that the White House medical team members were the ones who missed the cancer diagnosis after skipping a prostate exam.
Henderson Offers Warning Ahead of Midterms
Nonetheless, Henderson picked at key quotes from the memoir, claiming Jill had to have her suspicions. For example, Jill admitted wondering if Joe, 83, was "drugged" before taking the stage. She also admitted to being conscious of his "aging."
"The debate only underscored what Americans had been telling the Biden cohort for years: that the president was no longer up to the task," Henderson wrote.
Henderson, who worked for the liberally slanted television network for around 11 years, claimed Jill's memoir release was a misstep during a crucial time in American politics. After all, the midterm elections are in full swing, and the Democrats are relying on wins to help combat Trump's power.
"If the former first lady cared about the future of her party or her country, maybe she would have waited until after the midterms to dredge up all that went wrong for Democrats in 2024," Henderson wrote.
Donald Trump First Drudged Up the Cover-Up Conspiracy
At the time of Joe's diagnosis, Trump, 79, was also vocal about his belief in a cover-up. He wrote on Truth Social, "What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???"
While Jill is a doctor, she holds an academic PhD, not a medical one.