'Act of Supreme Selfishness': Jill Biden Under Fire Over New Memoir as Ex-CNN Reporter Claims She Covered Up Joe's Health Concerns During 2024 Presidential Campaign

Before the announcement, though, Joe's health was constantly under question by the public, especially after he struggled on stage during a debate against President Donald Trump. Joe's slow reaction and blunder, paired with additional gaffes from other public appearances, caused prominent figures to lose faith in his run for re-election.

The public cried out for him to step aside, a move he procrastinated making. Ultimately, he cleared the way for former Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democratic nominee. Alas, Harris' campaign was unsuccessful, leaving Trump to return to office.

Jill admitted the on-stage mental stumble struck fear into her. “Is this a stroke?” she recalled wondering in the pages of her memoir, which were viewed early by The Atlantic.

During a press tour for the memoir, Jill admitted to various media outlets the same sentiment – she was concerned. However, Jill never indicated she was aware of the health concern during their time in the White House. In fact, she claimed that the White House medical team members were the ones who missed the cancer diagnosis after skipping a prostate exam.