Meghan Markle Suffers Fresh Blow as Hometown Montecito Bookstore Shrinks As Ever Display Amid Brand Woes

A user on the Saint Meghan Markle subreddit who goes by TMCze stopped by Godmother's on their way to a wine tasting north of Santa Barbara, after popping into the shop several months earlier.

"BIG movement! I went into the room upstairs, and there was no sight of the stuff on the 3 tiers of big wall shelf display (upstairs, mind you, not in the main floor gallery even)," they wrote as to where the items had previously been located on a prior visit.

"As I was leaving, I turned and saw a sorry, sad display of a pitiful offering of only 3 items lit by a stark lamp," they added, noting there was "no signage or banner" to alert customers to the As Ever products.