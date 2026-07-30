EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto's 'Career Hanging by a Thread' Amid Sex Assault Claims

The documentary also highlights dozens of similar allegations that have circulated online in recent years.

Leto had not responded to repeated requests for comment during production but has now publicly denied the accusations in a statement issued after the program's release.

A Hollywood source claimed to Radar: "These allegations have placed Jared's career under enormous strain. It is hanging by a thread in many ways.

"Studios and business partners will be watching developments very closely because claims of this nature can have lasting consequences, regardless of whether any legal action follows."

Leto said in his statement addressing the allegations: "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."