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Home > Exclusives > Jared Leto
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EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto's 'Career Hanging by a Thread' Amid Sex Assault Claims

Photo of Jared Leto
Source: MEGA

Jared Leto's career has taken a major hit.

July 30 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Jared Leto has insisted allegations of sexual assault made against him are "absolutely and categorically false" as the Oscar-winning actor faces renewed scrutiny following a BBC documentary featuring multiple women accusing him of sexual misconduct, with industry sources suggesting the claims could put his Hollywood career under intense pressure.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 54-year-old actor and musician is the focus of Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, a new BBC documentary in which four women accuse him of criminal sexual conduct, alleging the incidents took place when they were teenagers.

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Jared Leto Denies Shock Claims

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Photo of Jared Leto
Source: MEGA

Leto categorically denied sexual assault claims following a BBC documentary.

The documentary also highlights dozens of similar allegations that have circulated online in recent years.

Leto had not responded to repeated requests for comment during production but has now publicly denied the accusations in a statement issued after the program's release.

A Hollywood source claimed to Radar: "These allegations have placed Jared's career under enormous strain. It is hanging by a thread in many ways.

"Studios and business partners will be watching developments very closely because claims of this nature can have lasting consequences, regardless of whether any legal action follows."

Leto said in his statement addressing the allegations: "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

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Allegation Details

Photo of Jared Leto's alleged victim
Source: BBC News/YOUTUBE

One accuser alleged Leto sexually assaulted her in a Nevada motel bathroom.

One woman featured in the documentary alleged she was sexually assaulted by Leto in a motel bathroom when she was 17.

Another claimed the Dallas Buyers Club actor threatened her with sexual assault after she unexpectedly found herself alone with him in a hotel room when she was 19.

A third woman, identified only as Clara, alleged Leto dismissed concerns after learning she was 17, despite California's age of consent being 18.

She claimed he later asked her to call him "daddy" while pretending to be a "little girl" or "my little girl" during a sexual encounter.

Another woman alleged Leto groomed her from the age of 16, using his celebrity status to initiate repeated sexually explicit phone conversations before suggesting they have s-x.

According to the documentary, she was later presented with a non-disclosure agreement intended to prevent her from discussing their relationship, although she declined to sign it.

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More Claims Against Jared Leto Surface

Photo of Jared Leto's alleged victim
Source: BBC News/YOUTUBE

A fourth woman alleged Leto groomed her at 16 with explicit phone calls.

A separate accuser, identified as Alex, said she was 19 when she met Leto but felt compelled to pretend she was younger to protect herself.

She alleged Leto dismissed concerns after she told him she was 17, saying: "Age is just a number, and anyway, we're in Europe."

Several other women interviewed for the documentary described receiving what they characterized as disturbing and highly sexual phone calls from the actor while they were younger.

One woman also recalled her mother confronting Leto after he allegedly instructed a security guard to bring her backstage at a music festival following what she described as a lewd remark directed at her when she was 14 during an autograph signing.

The BBC said its journalists corroborated elements of several women's accounts through conversations with friends and family members they had confided in at the time, as well as photographs and messages that supported parts of their allegations.

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Photo of Jared Leto
Source: MEGA

More than 120 allegations regarding Leto's conduct have surfaced online over time.

According to the broadcaster, more than 120 allegations relating to Leto's behavior toward women have been posted online over the years.

In 2025, DJ and model Allie Teilz publicly alleged on social media that Leto assaulted her when she was 17, prompting other women to share similar accusations.

Leto previously denied allegations made by nine women in an investigation published by the US outlet Air Mail.

Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and is scheduled to air on BBC Three and BBC One.

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