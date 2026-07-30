Katie Holmes' Reaction to Daughter Suri Dropping Estranged Dad Tom Cruise's Surname Revealed — 'It's Who Suri Is'
July 30 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Katie Holmes backed her daughter Suri's decision to drop her father Tom Cruise's last name, according to new reports.
Insiders confirmed the 20-year-old took several years to come to the major decision, and her mom supported her all the way, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Holmes 'Wasn't Surprised by Suri's Decision'
A source told Page Six: "Katie wasn’t surprised by Suri's decision to legally drop 'Cruise' from her last name because that's just who Suri is."
"This also wasn't something that happened overnight," added the source. "It was a decision that evolved over time, and Katie respected Suri's process every step of the way."
The insider added Holmes, 47, thinks Suri is "old enough to make her own decisions, and she fully supports whatever she feels is right for her."
Suri 'Wants to Live Life on Her Terms'
They also insisted Katie did not push her daughter toward the decision, noting that the actress was proud of how independent her daughter had become after raising her to "think for herself and become her own person."
"She's an adult now, and Katie has always believed those kinds of personal decisions are hers to make."
According to the insider, Holmes' ultimate goal is for Suri to "be happy and live life on her own terms."
Suri's Now Using Mom's Middle Name
As Radar previously reported, Suri officially severed ties with her Top Gun star father 13 years after they were last pictured together. She’s now changed her surname to Noelle, which is her mom’s middle name, according to voting registration records.
Suri currently attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, during her freshman year in October 2024.
Her registration reads Suri Noelle.
Months before Suri registered to vote, she also used the name for her high school graduation in June 2024. That same weekend, Cruise was seen attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium.
Two months later, in celebration of her daughter’s accomplishment, Holmes made rare comments about Suri while speaking to Town & Country.
"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I'm happy," she told the outlet. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."
In December 2024, Holmes also publicly addressed comments about Suri’s relationship with Cruise, 64, as she firmly denied a report from the Daily Mail that claimed her daughter had inherited a trust fund from her famous dad.
At the time, she shared a post on Instagram dubbing the rumor "completely false."
As for Cruise, he has not been seen in public with his daughter since his divorce from Holmes.
The former couple met in 2005 and welcomed Suri one year later. They got married in 2006 in a ceremony in Italy.
Holmes filed for divorce in June 2012.