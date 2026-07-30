Katie Holmes' Reaction to Daughter Suri Dropping Estranged Dad Tom Cruise's Surname Revealed — 'It's Who Suri Is'

A source told Page Six: "Katie wasn’t surprised by Suri's decision to legally drop 'Cruise' from her last name because that's just who Suri is."

"This also wasn't something that happened overnight," added the source. "It was a decision that evolved over time, and Katie respected Suri's process every step of the way."

The insider added Holmes, 47, thinks Suri is "old enough to make her own decisions, and she fully supports whatever she feels is right for her."