Donald Trump Wants Supreme Court to Revive Failed Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton Over 'Bogus Russia Hoax' Claims

In his Supreme Court filing, the 80-year-old requested an additional month to review a November appeals court decision that upheld dismissal of the case. That court also levied nearly $1 million in sanctions against Trump and one of his lawyers.

The 3-0 ruling by the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals found Trump and lawyer Alina Habba filed a "frivolous" lawsuit against Clinton, 78. Two of the judges on the panel were appointed by Republican presidents, including one by Trump.

Trump claimed he lost $24million as a result of the Russian collusion rumors – although US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who was appointed by Bill Clinton in 1997 and oversaw the lawsuit, originally threw it out in 2022 due to what were called at the time "deficiencies in the plaintiff’s argument."

Middlebrooks also imposed the sanctions fee after concluding Trump was "using the courts as a stage set for political theater and grievance."