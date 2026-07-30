Michelle Obama Trolled by Critics for Claiming She Avoids Using Apple Pay Because She Fears Being Tracked

Michelle, who has armed security guards with her at all times, admitted she is worried about being tracked if she were to use Apple Pay.

While speaking with Amy Poehler on her podcast, Good Hang, Michelle explained she sometimes forgets how to use a credit card as she's not a frequent shopper.

Poehler reminded her people are often opting to tap their phones to pay, but Michelle recoiled at the idea. The Parks and Recreation star laughed Michelle's response off as "boomer-y."

However, Michelle, 62, defended herself, replying, "I know, but I don't want to be tracked."

She went on to elaborate her concerns weren't necessarily due to her high-profile status. Instead, she shared similar concerns as most of the public. Michelle worried they could "get your phone information and take your information."

Poehler admitted those concerns often come to fruition, calling everyone "cooked." She said, "We're all tracked. We're all cooked. There's no way not to be." Poehler, 54, further pointed out it's not uncommon to have your identity stolen.

Michelle said, "When the system crashes, I'm still going to have cash. I have cash in my wallet untouched for a decade."