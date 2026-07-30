Michelle Obama Trolled by Critics for Claiming She Avoids Using Apple Pay Because She Fears Being Tracked
July 30 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama shared insight into her cybersecurity measures, but critics laughed at her extremes.
In a resurfaced podcast interview from May 2025, the former first lady explained she avoids Apple Pay out of an abundance of caution. In general, Michelle, the wife of former President Barack Obama, claimed she's "trying to not do stuff on my phone," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michelle Obama Doesn't Use Apple Pay
Michelle, who has armed security guards with her at all times, admitted she is worried about being tracked if she were to use Apple Pay.
While speaking with Amy Poehler on her podcast, Good Hang, Michelle explained she sometimes forgets how to use a credit card as she's not a frequent shopper.
Poehler reminded her people are often opting to tap their phones to pay, but Michelle recoiled at the idea. The Parks and Recreation star laughed Michelle's response off as "boomer-y."
However, Michelle, 62, defended herself, replying, "I know, but I don't want to be tracked."
She went on to elaborate her concerns weren't necessarily due to her high-profile status. Instead, she shared similar concerns as most of the public. Michelle worried they could "get your phone information and take your information."
Poehler admitted those concerns often come to fruition, calling everyone "cooked." She said, "We're all tracked. We're all cooked. There's no way not to be." Poehler, 54, further pointed out it's not uncommon to have your identity stolen.
Michelle said, "When the system crashes, I'm still going to have cash. I have cash in my wallet untouched for a decade."
Critics Call Her 'Elitist'
Michelle was quickly mocked for her shopping strategies, with some wondering if she ever even plays at all. "What an elitist! I forgot how to use a credit card," said one person on X.
Another added, "Will never take anything these clowns say seriously after this. Holy f--k."
Some people claimed she hasn't paid anything for herself since 2015, which was during Obama's second term in office.
One more said, "I’m sorry, did she actually say that she forgets how to use a credit card? And there are some people who want her to run for president…"
"Cool, and why are you gonna be listening to the thoughts & opinions of millionaires? They’re not like us they will never be like us, and they cannot relate to us. Can they just go away and enjoy their money?" said one person. Michelle and Barack's joint net worth is estimated at around $70million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Barack Obama's FISA Act Controversy Revisited
Many people were stunned with some alleged hypocrisy given her husband's prior influential role in office. One person alleged, "Your husband allowed the tracking… w-f kind of misinformed 2 faced bullshit is this. How is this interview even real? It is 100% your family's fault all this happened. You had the power to stop it."
Another further explained, "President Obama (signed) the FISA Amendments Act that allowed (warrants) surveillance on foreign targets but Americans 'accidentally' got caught in the crossfire."
During his term, Barack, 64, championed the FISA Amendments Act, which allowed the National Security Agency (NSA) to target foreign individuals outside of the United States. The key: the government didn't need to get individual warrants due to the logical process being lengthy and the concern for classified intel bleeding accidentally into the public record.
However, Edward Snowden, who worked at the NSA at the time, became a whistleblower during the Obama administration. He revealed, by leaking data and documents, to journalists that the NSA was abusing the system and keeping tabs on the American people, too.
"Michelle Obama is maybe a doomer and def a pepper…interesting," one person observed.
Michelle Makes Gun Confession
Michelle's physical security drew questions from the public, too. People pointed out that tracking her was pretty worthless when she's already followed daily by guards. "That’s really rich coming from someone who is literally tracked every single day of her life by the Secret Service... up on her high horse while the rest of us just get f--ked," said one person.
Plus, Michelle confessed to a controversial truth: her guard was armed. "I guess I'm good because I also have this security guy with a gun," she said.
However, the Obamas notably supported restricted gun measures.
"We are the only developed country on the planet where its citizens can have unfettered access to firearms. That is not a good thing," Michelle said on CBS Mornings.
So, her own protection caused some people online to brand her a "hypocrite."
"Two-faced. Guns for me, not for thee. What an embarrassment as a former FLOTUS," one individual said, and another added, "The anti-gun matriarch having a whole team of armed men protecting her is the epitome of hypocrisy. Delusional."