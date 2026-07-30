EXCLUSIVE: Millions Face Higher Medicare Drug Premiums Under Donald Trump Plan

The subsidies were introduced by former President Biden's administration to cushion the impact of changes brought in under the Inflation Reduction Act. While officials insist many seniors will still have access to affordable plans, the move has prompted warnings that some Americans aged 65 and older could pay significantly more for prescription coverage ahead of next year's midterm elections.

A source claimed: "The temporary subsidy achieved its purpose, and insurers are now expected to manage premiums without extraordinary federal support. Beneficiaries will continue to have access to affordable choices, but shoppers should review their options carefully this fall."

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, defended the decision in a social media post, arguing insurers no longer required the additional funding.

He said: "Premiums will go up by less than $10 for most Medicare recipients, with many even seeing LOWER premiums."

Oz also criticized the previous administration's approach, saying: "The Biden administration's policy was unacceptable because it gave BILLIONS of taxpayer money DIRECTLY to Big Insurance Companies."