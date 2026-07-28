Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri, 20, Drops A- Lister's Last Name — 13 Years Since Last Appearance Together
July 28 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Suri Cruise has officially severed ties with her Top Gun star father Tom Cruise — 13 years after they were last pictured together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 20-year-old dropped Cruise and changed her surname to Noelle, which is her mom Katie Holmes' middle name, according to voting registration records.
Suri Cruise Adopts Mom Katie Holmes' Middle Name
Suri currently attends Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, during her freshman year in October 2024.
Her registration reads Suri Noelle.
Months before Suri registered to vote as Suri Noelle, she used the name for her high school graduation in June 2024. That same weekend, Cruise was seen attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium.
'I'm Really Proud Of Her'
Two months later, in celebration of her daughter’s accomplishment, Holmes made rare comments about Suri while speaking to Town & Country.
"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I'm happy," the proud mom told the outlet, adding, "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."
Then in December 2024, Holmes publicly addressed comments about Suri’s relationship with Cruise, 64, denying the reports that she inherited a trust fund from her father.
At the time, Holmes, now 47, shared a post on Instagram disputing a report from the Daily Mail, that Suri gained access to her trust fund when she turned 18. "Completely false," Holmes wrote over a screenshot of the article. "Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up."
"Enough," she added in the caption.
Tom Cruise 'Banned' Lover From Mentioning Suri
Cruise has not been seen in public with his daughter since he and Holmes divorced in 2012.
The former couple met in 2005 and welcomed Suri a year later, then got married in 2006 in a ceremony in Italy. Holmes filed for divorce in June 2012, after five years of marriage.
According to sources, Cruise told his then girlfriend Ana de Armas, 38, was banned from talking about Suri during their time together.
"Tom is charming, generous and intense, but he's also deeply structured," an insider claimed at the time. "He has strict rules about what can and can’t be talked about, and Suri is the ultimate red line."
Another source revealed: "Ana was made aware early on that Tom won't discuss Suri. It's considered a painful subject. His inner circle knows it’s not to be mentioned – ever."
Court documents from 2013 confirmed Holmes had cited protecting Suri from Scientology as a reason for her divorce from the star.
At the time, the church was under scrutiny for its controversial "Sea Org" program, which allegedly involved children as young as 12 signing billion-year contracts.
Though Cruise has kept a lower profile in the church in recent years – especially while filming extensively in the U.K. – sources insist his refusal to address his relationship with Suri is less about Scientology, and more about vulnerability.
"He can't stand being seen as weak or emotional," claimed one insider. "So he just shuts the door completely."