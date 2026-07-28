Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri, 20, Drops A- Lister's Last Name — 13 Years Since Last Appearance Together

Two months later, in celebration of her daughter’s accomplishment, Holmes made rare comments about Suri while speaking to Town & Country.

"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I'm happy," the proud mom told the outlet, adding, "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Then in December 2024, Holmes publicly addressed comments about Suri’s relationship with Cruise, 64, denying the reports that she inherited a trust fund from her father.

At the time, Holmes, now 47, shared a post on Instagram disputing a report from the Daily Mail, that Suri gained access to her trust fund when she turned 18. "Completely false," Holmes wrote over a screenshot of the article. "Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up."

"Enough," she added in the caption.