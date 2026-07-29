Jared Leto Fires Back at 4 Women Accusing Him of 'Sexual Misconduct' in New Documentary — 'These Claims are Absolutely and Categorically False'

Jared Leto has denied the latest allegations of sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com can report. Four women – who were all reportedly between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged abuse – accused the Hollywood star of various acts of misconduct and sexual assault in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.

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Jared Leto's Statement

Source: MEGA Leto blasted the allegations, calling them 'categorically false.'

But the Oscar winner has dismissed the claims. "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false," he said in a statement provided to Radar. The new allegations come a year after the Tron: Ares star faced similar accusations from nine women in Hollywood, several of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

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Source: Theo Tenant/BBC Current Affairs/ Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret The four women share their stories in the new documentary.

Leto's new accusers claim they were each confronted by the actor between 2002 and 2016. One accuser alleged she had a sexual encounter with Leto when she was only 17, and he was 34, which under California laws would be classified as statutory rape. She said Leto invited her and a friend to his Californian home, then told her friend to wait in another room while they allegedly had s-x.

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Source: @BBCNews/youtube

Another woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in a "dingy" Las Vegas motel bathroom when she was 17. In that case, Leto, who was in his 30s at the time, allegedly invited the girl into the bathroom while he showered and made her touch him inappropriately.

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Jared Leto Accused of 'Grooming' One Woman

Source: MEGA A total of 10 women came forward with new accusations in the special.

The third woman alleged that Leto threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. She claimed the alleged incident occurred when they were both alone in a hotel room following a concert in London. Leto would have been 41 at the time. A fourth woman said Leto "groomed" her and alleged that he made unwanted and repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was only 16. A total of 10 women participated in the new BBC documentary, nine of whom are sharing their stories publicly for the first time.

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Jared Leto Has Faced Misconduct Allegations in the Past

Source: mega Leto denied similar accusations last year.