Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jared Leto

Jared Leto Fires Back at 4 Women Accusing Him of 'Sexual Misconduct' in New Documentary — 'These Claims are Absolutely and Categorically False'

Photo of Jared Leto
Source: mega

Jared Leto has responded to new allegations of sexual misconduct against underage women.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jared Leto has denied the latest allegations of sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com can report.

Four women – who were all reportedly between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged abuse – accused the Hollywood star of various acts of misconduct and sexual assault in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto's Statement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
He blasted the allegations, calling them 'categorically false'.
Source: MEGA

Leto blasted the allegations, calling them 'categorically false.'

But the Oscar winner has dismissed the claims.

"I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false," he said in a statement provided to Radar.

The new allegations come a year after the Tron: Ares star faced similar accusations from nine women in Hollywood, several of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

Article continues below advertisement

The four women share their stories in the new documentary.
Source: Theo Tenant/BBC Current Affairs/ Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret

The four women share their stories in the new documentary.

Leto's new accusers claim they were each confronted by the actor between 2002 and 2016.

One accuser alleged she had a sexual encounter with Leto when she was only 17, and he was 34, which under California laws would be classified as statutory rape.

She said Leto invited her and a friend to his Californian home, then told her friend to wait in another room while they allegedly had s-x.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BBCNews/youtube

Another woman claimed she was sexually assaulted in a "dingy" Las Vegas motel bathroom when she was 17.

In that case, Leto, who was in his 30s at the time, allegedly invited the girl into the bathroom while he showered and made her touch him inappropriately.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto Accused of 'Grooming' One Woman

A total of 10 women came forward with new accusations in the special.
Source: MEGA

A total of 10 women came forward with new accusations in the special.

The third woman alleged that Leto threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19. She claimed the alleged incident occurred when they were both alone in a hotel room following a concert in London. Leto would have been 41 at the time.

A fourth woman said Leto "groomed" her and alleged that he made unwanted and repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was only 16.

A total of 10 women participated in the new BBC documentary, nine of whom are sharing their stories publicly for the first time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Donald Trump, JD vance and Lindsey Graham

Donald Trump Caught Gossiping With JD Vance About 'Bossy' Guest at Lindsey Graham's Funeral

Photo of David Hearn

EXCLUSIVE: Former Olympian David Hearn Demands Grand Jury Records in Trump Reflecting Pool Vandalism Case

Jared Leto Has Faced Misconduct Allegations in the Past

Leto denied similar accusations last year.
Source: mega

Leto denied similar accusations last year.

Model Laura La Rue also made allegations against Leto. She stated that she was 16 when Leto, then 36, began a series of flirtatious conversations with her and invited her back to his home. She also brought up an incident in which Leto allegedly walked into a room when she was "completely naked."

"He just walked out, d--k out, like it was normal," she said.

Leto has denied those allegations as well.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.