Disney Holds 'Crisis Talks' After Nine Women Accuse Jared Leto of Sexual Misconduct Ahead of New Movie Blockbuster 'Tron: Ares'
Disney is currently reeling as the studio grapples with serious allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Jared Leto, who plays the lead in the highly anticipated film Tron: Ares, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sources have indicated that the entertainment giant is engaged in “crisis talks” as they scramble to manage the promotional strategy for the film, which is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025.
The Accusations
The controversy erupted when a report surfaced in early June, detailing claims from nine women, several of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.
Among these accusers is model Laura La Rue, who stated that she was just 16 when Leto, then 36, began a series of flirting conversations with her.
La Rue recounted a particularly distressing encounter at Leto's home, stating, "I thought maybe this was just what adult men do", after reportedly finding him naked upon emerging from a room.
The Response
In a pointed response to the allegations, Leto's representatives dismissed the claims as without merit, asserting: "Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms. La Rue later applied to work as his personal assistant." La Rue, however, strongly refuted this assertion, claiming she never sought the employment opportunity. While it is crucial to note that Leto is neither facing charges nor a civil lawsuit, the fallout from these accusations poses a significant threat to the film's impending release and Leto's public image.
Insiders have revealed that Disney's marketing team is shaken and has been holding crisis meetings to strategize effectively ahead of Tron: Ares' theatrical premiere.
'Crisis Talks'
A source claimed: "Jared wants it to be business as usual ahead of the release of his new movie, but Disney is nervous about the promotion of Tron. The accusations of sexual misconduct couldn't have come at a worse time."
The insider further explained that promotional plans for the film, including a major panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, are being scrutinized closely. Despite Leto's eagerness to normalize the situation, insiders suggest that discussions are ongoing about how to best respond to the allegations while maintaining the movie's momentum.
A source familiar with the situation claimed: "He doesn't want to hide away, having denied the allegations, and not only is he the lead, he's one of the producers." The actor, himself a multifaceted public figure and frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, had made waves recently with his bold appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, further energizing his fan base. Now, however, this controversy has overshadowed ongoing projects, including Leto's role in the forthcoming Masters of the Universe reboot, scheduled for June 2026, where he has been cast as Skeletor.
Marketing Disaster
As the promotional marketing for Tron: Ares remains in limbo, questions abound regarding the film's future. While typically star-driven blockbusters enjoy extensive media coverage and a heavy marketing blitz leading up to their release, the lead-up to Tron: Ares has been marked by a conspicuous silence. The sourcing of these disturbing revelations has raised eyebrows within Hollywood, prompting many to speculate about the industry's long tradition of concealing misconduct. One source even implied: "His behavior has been an open secret for a long time."