Disney Holds 'Crisis Talks' After Nine Women Accuse Jared Leto of Sexual Misconduct Ahead of New Movie Blockbuster 'Tron: Ares'

A source claimed: "Jared wants it to be business as usual ahead of the release of his new movie, but Disney is nervous about the promotion of Tron. The accusations of sexual misconduct couldn't have come at a worse time."

The insider further explained that promotional plans for the film, including a major panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, are being scrutinized closely. Despite Leto's eagerness to normalize the situation, insiders suggest that discussions are ongoing about how to best respond to the allegations while maintaining the movie's momentum.

A source familiar with the situation claimed: "He doesn't want to hide away, having denied the allegations, and not only is he the lead, he's one of the producers." The actor, himself a multifaceted public figure and frontman of the rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, had made waves recently with his bold appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, further energizing his fan base. Now, however, this controversy has overshadowed ongoing projects, including Leto's role in the forthcoming Masters of the Universe reboot, scheduled for June 2026, where he has been cast as Skeletor.