Jared Leto Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct From Woman Claiming He 'Assaulted and Traumatized' Them in Their Teens

The serious allegations detail accounts from various women who allege inappropriate interaction with the Oscar-winning actor, who has vehemently denied all claims made against him.

Jared Leto has been accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior and flirting with underage women, RadarOnline.com can report.

"I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17."

She claimed: "You're [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat.

One unnamed accuser described her experience as an "open secret" in Hollywood, suggesting that many in the industry were aware of Leto’s alleged behavior.

One woman claimed: 'It's been an open secret for a long time.'

One particularly alarming incident recounted involves a woman who said she was just 16 when she was approached by Leto at a café in Los Angeles.

The alleged victim claimed he asked for her phone number and subsequently contacted her using a bizarre voice.

She stated: "I don’t know if he was on drugs or what. It was the weirdest, grossest voice, (but) for me, it’s Jared, you know?"

Leto also allegedly invited her to parties in Laurel Canyon. She recounted receiving late-night calls from the actor that turned "sexual" in nature.

She alleged: "Always at one, two, three a.m. The conversations turned sexual. He'd ask things like, 'Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d---?' He changed his voice, the way he talked. It scared me. That was the first time I thought, 'Oh my God, that's not just in movies.'"