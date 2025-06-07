Jared Leto Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct From Woman Claiming He 'Assaulted and Traumatized' Them in Their Teens
Jared Leto has been accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior and flirting with underage women, RadarOnline.com can report.
The serious allegations detail accounts from various women who allege inappropriate interaction with the Oscar-winning actor, who has vehemently denied all claims made against him.
One unnamed accuser described her experience as an "open secret" in Hollywood, suggesting that many in the industry were aware of Leto’s alleged behavior.
She claimed: "You're [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat.
"I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17."
One particularly alarming incident recounted involves a woman who said she was just 16 when she was approached by Leto at a café in Los Angeles.
The alleged victim claimed he asked for her phone number and subsequently contacted her using a bizarre voice.
She stated: "I don’t know if he was on drugs or what. It was the weirdest, grossest voice, (but) for me, it’s Jared, you know?"
Leto also allegedly invited her to parties in Laurel Canyon. She recounted receiving late-night calls from the actor that turned "sexual" in nature.
She alleged: "Always at one, two, three a.m. The conversations turned sexual. He'd ask things like, 'Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d---?' He changed his voice, the way he talked. It scared me. That was the first time I thought, 'Oh my God, that's not just in movies.'"
Another accuser, Laura La Rue, shared a similar troubling encounter from 2008 when she was 16. According to the former model, Leto's frequent texts urging her to visit his home made her uncomfortable.
She said: "I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there. He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game." La Rue also brought up a shocking incident in which Leto allegedly walked into a room when she was “completely naked.”
"He just walked out, d--- out, like it was normal", La Rue added, now affirming her belief that such behavior was outside the norms of adult interaction. The accusations don’t stop there. Other women have also come forward, alleging that Leto would alternate between charming behavior and demanding conduct, with claims ranging from grotesque propositions during sexual acts to inviting underage girls to parties.
Despite these alarming accounts, Leto has cotninued to deny all the allegations against him.