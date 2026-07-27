Rosie O'Donnell Calls Elisabeth Hasselbeck 'Most Problematic' Co-Host — 19 Years After On-Air Spat

"Listen, it's known that me and Elisabeth Hasselbeck did not have a great ending to our friendship, so I would say that was the most problematic, perhaps," she told People. "But we did get along right up until the end, and then it blew up on national TV."

The pair famously got into a tense argument over the war in Iraq back in 2007. Despite the messy situation, O'Donnell admitted that she still sometimes goes back to the episode and watches it play out again.

"If the Elisabeth Hasselbeck fight is on, I’m like, ‘Let me try to remember what this felt like.’ You know?" she added.