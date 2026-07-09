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Home > Exclusives > Elisabeth Hasselbeck
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EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Hasselbeck's TV Comeback? Former Co-Host For 'The View' Secretly Auditioning to Replace Gayle King

Photo of Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Hasselbeck may be taking over for Gayle King, according to sources.

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July 9 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Daytime TV veteran Elisabeth Hasselbeck joined CBS Mornings for a three-day guest-host stint alongside Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But sources told Straight Shuter, the View alum, 49, is being quietly tested as a potential future replacement for 71-year-old King.

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CBS Testing Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Photo of Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Source: MEGA

'The View' alum is reportedly being quietly tested as a future replacement for King.

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"This is an audition, plain and simple," one television insider claimed. "CBS wants to see if Elisabeth has what it takes to be part of the show's future."

Network star King recently signed a contract extension that keeps her at CBS through 2027 – but sources claim executives are already looking ahead.

"CBS didn't bring Elisabeth in just to talk about the news," a source claimed. "They're evaluating whether she could eventually play a much bigger role."

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

King previously signed a new contract with CBS.

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After signing her new contract, King said, "Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated."

"CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission," she continued. "I'm excited about continuing at 'CBS Mornings.' As always, I'm open to new adventures here and ready to go.

"It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in." There had been previous concerns the morning show anchor was on the way out as another casualty of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss' "anti-woke" approach.

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