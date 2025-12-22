EXCLUSIVE: ABC Execs Eye Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be a Co-host on 'The View' After Stunning Viewers With Her Guest Appearance

Opinionated congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene soft-auditioned for The View with her thoughtful, even-tempered appearance on the all-gal chatfest – and ABC execs were shocked and impressed by the Republican from Georgia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a jaw-dropping pivot from her usual flamethrower persona, Greene, 51, broke with President Donald Trump, calling for "women of maturity" to unite and scolding Speaker Mike Johnson on live TV – and the audience applauded instead of booed.