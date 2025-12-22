Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Marjorie Taylor Greene
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: ABC Execs Eye Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be a Co-host on 'The View' After Stunning Viewers With Her Guest Appearance

ABC execs eye Marjorie Taylor Greene for a co-host role on 'The View' after her surprising guest appearance.
Source: MEGA

ABC execs have been eyeing Marjorie Taylor Greene for a co-host role on 'The View' after her surprising guest appearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Opinionated congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene soft-auditioned for The View with her thoughtful, even-tempered appearance on the all-gal chatfest – and ABC execs were shocked and impressed by the Republican from Georgia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a jaw-dropping pivot from her usual flamethrower persona, Greene, 51, broke with President Donald Trump, calling for "women of maturity" to unite and scolding Speaker Mike Johnson on live TV – and the audience applauded instead of booed.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

ABC Eyes Greene’s ‘Soft Launch’

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Marjorie Taylor Greene impressed ABC execs with a calm, audition-like guest turn on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Marjorie Taylor Greene impressed ABC execs with a calm, audition-like guest turn on 'The View.'

Article continues below advertisement

"She was calmer than half the panel," a network producer noted. "It felt like we were watching her screen test in real time."

ABC brass have spent months hunting for a right-leaning firebrand who can spar without detonating, insiders said, adding that Greene's "soft rollout" didn't go unnoticed by those in charge.

Article continues below advertisement

TV Fame Isn’t Endgame

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Paris Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson's Drug Addiction Confession – Michael's Only Daughter Admits Coke Use Left a Hole in Her Nose and 'Ruined' Her Life

Caitlyn Jenner has sparked health fears, spiraling amid reports of Sophia Hutchins' tragic death.

EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner Sparks Health Fears as She Spirals After Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins' Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement
Breaking with Donald Trump on-air, Greene urged 'women of maturity' to unite and warned Speaker Mike Johnson during her 'The View' appearance.
Source: MEGA

Breaking with Donald Trump on-air, Greene urged 'women of maturity' to unite and warned Speaker Mike Johnson during her 'The View' appearance.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"She came across as a disrupter – but one who can play ball," a senior daytime exec confided.

Hollywood certainly loves a makeover, but as one producer puts it bluntly: "The only thing stopping her is a bigger job – she's seriously eyeing the 2028 presidential race. That's a better gig than The View."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.