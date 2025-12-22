EXCLUSIVE: ABC Execs Eye Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be a Co-host on 'The View' After Stunning Viewers With Her Guest Appearance
Dec. 22 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Opinionated congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene soft-auditioned for The View with her thoughtful, even-tempered appearance on the all-gal chatfest – and ABC execs were shocked and impressed by the Republican from Georgia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a jaw-dropping pivot from her usual flamethrower persona, Greene, 51, broke with President Donald Trump, calling for "women of maturity" to unite and scolding Speaker Mike Johnson on live TV – and the audience applauded instead of booed.
ABC Eyes Greene’s ‘Soft Launch’
"She was calmer than half the panel," a network producer noted. "It felt like we were watching her screen test in real time."
ABC brass have spent months hunting for a right-leaning firebrand who can spar without detonating, insiders said, adding that Greene's "soft rollout" didn't go unnoticed by those in charge.
TV Fame Isn’t Endgame
"She came across as a disrupter – but one who can play ball," a senior daytime exec confided.
Hollywood certainly loves a makeover, but as one producer puts it bluntly: "The only thing stopping her is a bigger job – she's seriously eyeing the 2028 presidential race. That's a better gig than The View."