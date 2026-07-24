'The View' Co-hosts Slam Republican for Using Olive Garden Unlimited Pasta ID Requirements to Try to Get SAVE America Act Passed

If the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act passes, voters would be required to show proof of citizenship to register.

"If you want to go buy unlimited pasta at the Olive Garden, they said you have to show your ID," Scalise told Fox News Digital earlier this month.

The restaurant does not require identification to dine regularly, but it is required when using the Never-Ending Pasta Pass, to verify that people are not allowing others to use their pass for free food.

However, the voting bill has been heavily criticized. A standard driver's license or state ID is not considered proof of citizenship in the U.S. This means that those who choose to vote would need to either pay to get a passport if they do not already have one, or present a birth certificate.

Still, there have also been arguments that this could potentially prove taxing for those who have married and taken the surnames of their partners or changed their names for other reasons, meaning that their birth certificate no longer matches their current legal name.