'The View' in Crisis: ABC Show Hit By Cash Cuts as Co-host Is Denied Pay Raise and Wardrobe Budgets Are Slashed
July 23 2026, Updated 5:40 p.m. ET
The View has been hit by dramatic budget cuts, casting fresh doubts over the ABC show's future.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that reductions in co-hosts' salaries and slashed wardrobe budgets have left both cast and crew frustrated behind the scenes.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Frustrated With Pay, Source Claims
According to Page Six, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, is irked after she was refused a substantial pay raise on her mid-six-figure salary, while Whoopi Goldberg, 70, still commands a mid-seven-figure salary.
However, a more widespread cause of upheaval is focused on budget cuts for their wardrobe.
A source said: "They're all mad because they were all wearing really expensive designer clothes, and now it's the same budget of a Wendy Williams-type show versus a marquee daytime show."
"They keep downsizing and downsizing and downsizing."
Whoopi Goldberg Talking Herself Out of a Job
More pay cuts are reportedly expected as filming for a new season begins in September.
Plus, filming space has also been adjusted, and the annual Halloween episode is expected to be scrapped.
This comes after Radar reported that Goldberg may be talking herself out of a job on The View with her controversial comments and clashes with Republican rivals.
Entertainment insiders dished Goldberg – who once whined about not being able to retire despite her reported $8million salary – could be on her way out after nearly 20 years at the chat-fest.
Apologizing for Holocaust Remark
Goldberg also sparked backlash after she compared being a Black American to living in Iran, said Chinatown director Roman Polanski's alleged '70s sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl wasn't "rape rape" and outrageously insisted the Nazi persecution of Jews wasn't about race.
Goldberg later apologized for the Holocaust remark that earned her a two-week suspension.
Sources said ABC bigwigs have been considering a massive refresh for The View as it approaches its milestone 30th season – and Goldberg may not be part of the program's next chapter.
Insiders are pointing the finger at Goldberg's harsh criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration, as well as how she's butted heads with conservative panelists and guests. Sources said some left-leaning show staffers suspect a plot by political enemies may be to blame for chatter about a potential refresh.
"Many believe that an effort is being made to put negative news out there to get a reaction and also for them to materialize it to become true," a source shared.
However, a separate insider also previously insisted, "No one is being replaced. The table is full."
Still, sources suggested Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to the show as a guest panelist in March – to fill in during Alyssa Farah Griffin's maternity leave – was a strategic move to push Goldberg toward the door and remind other mainstays that no seat is permanent.
But Goldberg has suggested she plans to stick around as she's "gotta keep paying those bills."