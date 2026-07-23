Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

'The View' in Crisis: ABC Show Hit By Cash Cuts as Co-host Is Denied Pay Raise and Wardrobe Budgets Are Slashed

picture of The View hosts
Source: @TheView;YouTube

'The View' has reportedly been hit by dramatic budget cuts.

July 23 2026, Updated 5:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The View has been hit by dramatic budget cuts, casting fresh doubts over the ABC show's future.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that reductions in co-hosts' salaries and slashed wardrobe budgets have left both cast and crew frustrated behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Frustrated With Pay, Source Claims

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Alyssa Farah Griffin
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin is annoyed her salary has not been bumped up, according to reports.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Page Six, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, is irked after she was refused a substantial pay raise on her mid-six-figure salary, while Whoopi Goldberg, 70, still commands a mid-seven-figure salary.

However, a more widespread cause of upheaval is focused on budget cuts for their wardrobe.

A source said: "They're all mad because they were all wearing really expensive designer clothes, and now it's the same budget of a Wendy Williams-type show versus a marquee daytime show."

"They keep downsizing and downsizing and downsizing."

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg Talking Herself Out of a Job

picture of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg's future on the show remains in doubt.

Article continues below advertisement

More pay cuts are reportedly expected as filming for a new season begins in September.

Plus, filming space has also been adjusted, and the annual Halloween episode is expected to be scrapped.

This comes after Radar reported that Goldberg may be talking herself out of a job on The View with her controversial comments and clashes with Republican rivals.

Entertainment insiders dished Goldberg – who once whined about not being able to retire despite her reported $8million salary – could be on her way out after nearly 20 years at the chat-fest.

Article continues below advertisement

Apologizing for Holocaust Remark

picture of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Goldberg was hit with a two-week suspension over controversial remarks.

READ MORE ON NEWS
A photo of Deyci Alejandra Omana Ortiz

From Porn Star to Politician: Former Adult Film Actress Elected to Office After Campaigning for X-Rated Content Creators' Rights

Vance Boelter was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband.

Assassin Vance Boelter's Courtroom Apology Backfires as He Is Sentenced to Die Behind Bars for Murdering Top Democratic Lawmaker and Her Husband

Article continues below advertisement

Goldberg also sparked backlash after she compared being a Black American to living in Iran, said Chinatown director Roman Polanski's alleged '70s sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl wasn't "rape rape" and outrageously insisted the Nazi persecution of Jews wasn't about race.

Goldberg later apologized for the Holocaust remark that earned her a two-week suspension.

Sources said ABC bigwigs have been considering a massive refresh for The View as it approaches its milestone 30th season – and Goldberg may not be part of the program's next chapter.

Insiders are pointing the finger at Goldberg's harsh criticism of President Donald Trump and his administration, as well as how she's butted heads with conservative panelists and guests. Sources said some left-leaning show staffers suspect a plot by political enemies may be to blame for chatter about a potential refresh.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of 'The View' hosts
Source: @TheView;YouTube

Goldberg reportedly does not plan to retire from 'The View.'

"Many believe that an effort is being made to put negative news out there to get a reaction and also for them to materialize it to become true," a source shared.

However, a separate insider also previously insisted, "No one is being replaced. The table is full."

Still, sources suggested Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to the show as a guest panelist in March – to fill in during Alyssa Farah Griffin's maternity leave – was a strategic move to push Goldberg toward the door and remind other mainstays that no seat is permanent.

But Goldberg has suggested she plans to stick around as she's "gotta keep paying those bills."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.