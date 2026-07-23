'The View' in Crisis: ABC Show Hit By Cash Cuts as Co-host Is Denied Pay Raise and Wardrobe Budgets Are Slashed

According to Page Six, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, is irked after she was refused a substantial pay raise on her mid-six-figure salary, while Whoopi Goldberg, 70, still commands a mid-seven-figure salary.

However, a more widespread cause of upheaval is focused on budget cuts for their wardrobe.

A source said: "They're all mad because they were all wearing really expensive designer clothes, and now it's the same budget of a Wendy Williams-type show versus a marquee daytime show."

"They keep downsizing and downsizing and downsizing."