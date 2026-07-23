Assassin Vance Boelter's Courtroom Apology Backfires as He Is Sentenced to Die Behind Bars for Murdering Top Democratic Lawmaker and Her Husband

Boelter avoided the death penalty after he agreed to plead guilty to the murders of House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shootings of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who survived.

Boelter was handed two consecutive life sentences, plus 40 years in prison, all to be served consecutively for the June 2025 shooting rampage. The judge said it was the longest sentence he's ever imposed in thousands of cases, but was well-deserved.

The 59-year-old's lawyers did not argue the sentence, and acknowledged the pain he caused, adding that they hoped the fact he accepted his punishment shows he has remorse.

When given the chance to address the court himself, Boelter offered a brief apology.

"To every person I have caused loss, pain, heartache, confusion, sadness, shame, or loneliness, I am truly sorry," he said.

However, his words seemed to fall on deaf ears, as the moment he started to speak, supporters of the victims flocked to the exits.