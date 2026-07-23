Assassin Vance Boelter's Courtroom Apology Backfires as He Is Sentenced to Die Behind Bars for Murdering Top Democratic Lawmaker and Her Husband
July 23 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Vance Boelter, who violently gunned down a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband and opened fire on another elected official and his wife, has officially been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can report.
Boelter avoided the death penalty after he agreed to plead guilty to the murders of House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shootings of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who survived.
Vance Boelter's Apology Fails
Boelter was handed two consecutive life sentences, plus 40 years in prison, all to be served consecutively for the June 2025 shooting rampage. The judge said it was the longest sentence he's ever imposed in thousands of cases, but was well-deserved.
The 59-year-old's lawyers did not argue the sentence, and acknowledged the pain he caused, adding that they hoped the fact he accepted his punishment shows he has remorse.
When given the chance to address the court himself, Boelter offered a brief apology.
"To every person I have caused loss, pain, heartache, confusion, sadness, shame, or loneliness, I am truly sorry," he said.
However, his words seemed to fall on deaf ears, as the moment he started to speak, supporters of the victims flocked to the exits.
Vance Boelter's 'Deliberate Decisions' to End Lives
Earlier in the proceedings, those victims had their own chance to address Boelter, and few held anything back. Yvette Hoffman recounted fighting her would-be killer with everything she had.
"If I had a wish, it is when the defendant’s life ends, his body is carried out of prison in one of those body bags he intended for my family," she scolded. "The defendant will live the rest of his life with the consequences of his own choices, not his made-up conspiracies."
Her husband, Senator John Hoffman, also recounted the scary moments as Boelter attacked them.
"He looked me in the eyes and pulled the trigger," said the senator in court. "He looked at my wife, Yvette, and pulled the trigger again… Deliberate decisions to end our lives.
He called the attacks "acts of calculated violence."
Family Members Blame Trump
Boelter carried a list of names and addresses for dozens of Democratic officials across the state that he allegedly planned to target. A second "hit list" is said to have been found at his home during a search.
Family members who spoke for the slain Hortmans took aim at the Department of Justice for not seeking the death penalty against the killer, arguing politics played a role in the decision.
Mark Hortman's brother, Lee, referred to Boelter as a "cowardly piece of garbage" and suggested he be hanged "by the end of a rope."
He also ripped Attorney General Todd Blanche for the decision not to seek the death penalty, saying he took the easy way out.
Mark's sister Lisa attacked the DOJ and President Trump, who she pointed out never called the family after the massacre.
Vance Boelter Disguised Himself as a Cop
As Radar reported, Boelter disguised himself as a police officer and killed the Hortmans at their Brooklyn Park home early in the morning on June 14, 2025, about 90 minutes after attacking the Hoffmans at their home in Champlin.
In June, the U.S. Attorney General's Office announced that Boelter would not face death. A spokesperson said that, after a review, prosecutors determined the crimes Boelter was charged with weren't eligible for the death penalty.
However, Boelter's days in court may not be over. He still faces state charges of first-degree premeditated murder, which carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release.
Minnesota does not allow capital punishment.