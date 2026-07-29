Jared Leto Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From 4 Women — Including One Who Claims Actor 'Raped Her as a Teen'

Another allegation came from model Laura La Rue, who stated that she was just 16 when Leto, then 36, began a series of flirtatious conversations with her and invited her back to his home.

She said: "I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there. He was flirting with me. He'd lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game."

La Rue also brought up an incident in which Leto allegedly walked into a room when she was "completely naked."

"He just walked out, d--k out, like it was normal," she said.

Leto has yet to respond to the new allegations. Radar has reached out to his representatives for comment.

However, his reps angrily dismissed La Rue's claims as having no merit.

"Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms. La Rue later applied to work as his personal assistant," they said in a statement.