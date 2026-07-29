Jared Leto Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From 4 Women — Including One Who Claims Actor 'Raped Her as a Teen'
July 29 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Jared Leto has been hit with a fresh round of sexual misconduct accusations, RadarOnline.com can report, including one claim from an actress that he allegedly "raped her" when she was a minor.
The Masters of the Universe actor has faced accusations in the past, including last year, when nine women made similar allegations.
New Allegations Levied Against Jared Leto
The new allegations against the 54-year-old come from four women who were all reportedly between 16 and 19 when they were with Leto.
The women featured in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret each have their own stories of how the star allegedly took advantage of them.
One accuser alleges she had s-- with Leto when she was 17 and he was 34, which under California laws would be classified as statutory rape.
She said Leto invited her and a friend to his Californian home, then told her friend to wait in another room while they had s-x.
Jared Leto Is Accused of 'Grooming' One of the Women
Another woman claims she was sexually assaulted in a "dingy" Las Vegas motel bathroom when she was 17. In that case, Leto, who was in his 30s at the time, allegedly invited the girl into the bathroom as he showered and made her touch him inappropriately.
The third woman claims the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19, after the pair was left alone in a hotel room following a concert in London. Leto would have been 41 at the time.
A fourth woman said Leto "groomed" her and alleges he made unwanted and repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16.
Jared Leto Faced Similar Allegations in 2025
The new allegations come a year after the Tron: Ares star faced similar accusations from nine women in Hollywood, several of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.
One unnamed accuser described her experience as an "open secret" in Hollywood, suggesting that many in the industry were aware of Leto’s alleged behavior.
She claimed: "You're not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat."
Hollywood Model Laura La Rue Makes Accusations Against Jared Leto
Another allegation came from model Laura La Rue, who stated that she was just 16 when Leto, then 36, began a series of flirtatious conversations with her and invited her back to his home.
She said: "I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there. He was flirting with me. He'd lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game."
La Rue also brought up an incident in which Leto allegedly walked into a room when she was "completely naked."
"He just walked out, d--k out, like it was normal," she said.
Leto has yet to respond to the new allegations. Radar has reached out to his representatives for comment.
However, his reps angrily dismissed La Rue's claims as having no merit.
"Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms. La Rue later applied to work as his personal assistant," they said in a statement.