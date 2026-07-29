Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jared Leto

Jared Leto Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From 4 Women — Including One Who Claims Actor 'Raped Her as a Teen'

Jared Leto faces new sexual misconduct accusations from four new women.
Source: Hollywood's Dark Secret/BBC; MEGA

Jared Leto faces new sexual misconduct accusations from four new women.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jared Leto has been hit with a fresh round of sexual misconduct accusations, RadarOnline.com can report, including one claim from an actress that he allegedly "raped her" when she was a minor.

The Masters of the Universe actor has faced accusations in the past, including last year, when nine women made similar allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

New Allegations Levied Against Jared Leto

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The actor is the focus of a new BBC documentary.
Source: mega

The actor is the focus of a new BBC documentary.

The new allegations against the 54-year-old come from four women who were all reportedly between 16 and 19 when they were with Leto.

The women featured in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret each have their own stories of how the star allegedly took advantage of them.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BBCNews/youtube

One accuser alleges she had s-- with Leto when she was 17 and he was 34, which under California laws would be classified as statutory rape.

She said Leto invited her and a friend to his Californian home, then told her friend to wait in another room while they had s-x.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto Is Accused of 'Grooming' One of the Women

One woman claims the star threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19 after the pair were left alone in a hotel room.
Source: Theo Tenant/BBC Current Affairs/Jared

One woman claims the star threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19.

Another woman claims she was sexually assaulted in a "dingy" Las Vegas motel bathroom when she was 17. In that case, Leto, who was in his 30s at the time, allegedly invited the girl into the bathroom as he showered and made her touch him inappropriately.

The third woman claims the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19, after the pair was left alone in a hotel room following a concert in London. Leto would have been 41 at the time.

A fourth woman said Leto "groomed" her and alleges he made unwanted and repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Leto Faced Similar Allegations in 2025

Another woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at age 17in a Las Vegas motel.
Source: Theo Tenant/BBC Current Affairs/Jared

Another woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at age 17in a Las Vegas motel.

The new allegations come a year after the Tron: Ares star faced similar accusations from nine women in Hollywood, several of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

One unnamed accuser described her experience as an "open secret" in Hollywood, suggesting that many in the industry were aware of Leto’s alleged behavior.

She claimed: "You're not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Sunny Hostin defended her son as critics accused the TV star of playing the celebrity card.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Hostin Slammed by Critics for 'Playing Celebrity Card to Defend Her Son'

Photo of Carly Simon

EXCLUSIVE: Carly Simon's 'Tragic' Life Revealed as 83-Year-Old Battles Parkinson's

Hollywood Model Laura La Rue Makes Accusations Against Jared Leto

Jared Leto has responded to new allegations of sexual misconduct against underage women.
Source: mega

Jared Leto has responded to new allegations of sexual misconduct against underage women.

Another allegation came from model Laura La Rue, who stated that she was just 16 when Leto, then 36, began a series of flirtatious conversations with her and invited her back to his home.

She said: "I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there. He was flirting with me. He'd lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game."

La Rue also brought up an incident in which Leto allegedly walked into a room when she was "completely naked."

"He just walked out, d--k out, like it was normal," she said.

Leto has yet to respond to the new allegations. Radar has reached out to his representatives for comment.

However, his reps angrily dismissed La Rue's claims as having no merit.

"Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms. La Rue later applied to work as his personal assistant," they said in a statement.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.