EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Mocked as 'Box Office Poison' After Humiliating Movie Flop — as Actor Refuses to Take 'a Shred of the Blame' for Expensive Film
Dec. 14 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Jared Leto is getting torn to shreds in Hollywood after the humiliating opening of his Disney flop Tron: Ares, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the egomaniac is living in total denial.
"This movie was a complete bomb, but don't expect Jared to take a shred of the blame," said a Hollywood insider.
The futuristic sequel cost a whopping $180million to make, but crashed and burned on opening weekend, bringing in just $60million worldwide – making it one of the biggest duds of the year.
Experts Call Leto ‘Box Office Poison’
Now industry experts are branding the 53-year-old actor as box office poison.
"You see this pattern a lot with Jared, where he escapes the scene of the crime in a puff of smoke because he doesn't want to get blamed for a bona fide box office disaster," said a source.
According to the source, the troubled production was a passion project for Leto, who reportedly earned a seven-figure salary on top of a massive producer fee.
The insider said: "Tron: Ares was his idea going back to 2017. It's going to lose tens of millions, but you do not see him taking any accountability. His absurd level of self-confidence has been his secret weapon since he was barely in his 20s.
"Jared shuts the noise out. He's already banking on next summer's Masters of the Universe movie, where he plays Skeletor, to rescue his reputation. Even if that doesn't happen, it won't make a dent in Jared's massive ego."
Off-Screen Allegations Cloud His Career
Amazingly, the Thirty Seconds to Mars rocker sees moviemaking as a "hobby," said the source, and with a net worth of $90million, he's got plenty of dough.
"He still makes tons of money as a rock star on top of all his big movie salaries," noted the insider.
Meanwhile, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leto's off-screen rep is in the toilet, with multiple women, including several who were underage at the time, accusing him of sleazy and predatory behavior.
Musician Allie Teilz, now 31, claimed he "forced himself" on her when she was 17 and he was 39.
Leto denied the allegations.