Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jared Leto
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Mocked as 'Box Office Poison' After Humiliating Movie Flop — as Actor Refuses to Take 'a Shred of the Blame' for Expensive Film

Jared Leto has been mocked as box office poison after a humiliating film flop while refusing any blame.
Source: KH1/NICKY NELSON/WENN/MEGA

Jared Leto has been mocked as box office poison after a humiliating film flop while refusing any blame.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jared Leto is getting torn to shreds in Hollywood after the humiliating opening of his Disney flop Tron: Ares, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the egomaniac is living in total denial.

"This movie was a complete bomb, but don't expect Jared to take a shred of the blame," said a Hollywood insider.

The futuristic sequel cost a whopping $180million to make, but crashed and burned on opening weekend, bringing in just $60million worldwide – making it one of the biggest duds of the year.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Experts Call Leto ‘Box Office Poison’

Article continues below advertisement
Industry insiders have labeled Jared Leto as box office poison after the disastrous debut of 'Tron: Ares.'
Source: KH1/NICKY NELSON/WENN/MEGA

Industry insiders have labeled Jared Leto as box office poison after the disastrous debut of 'Tron: Ares.'

Article continues below advertisement

Now industry experts are branding the 53-year-old actor as box office poison.

"You see this pattern a lot with Jared, where he escapes the scene of the crime in a puff of smoke because he doesn't want to get blamed for a bona fide box office disaster," said a source.

According to the source, the troubled production was a passion project for Leto, who reportedly earned a seven-figure salary on top of a massive producer fee.

The insider said: "Tron: Ares was his idea going back to 2017. It's going to lose tens of millions, but you do not see him taking any accountability. His absurd level of self-confidence has been his secret weapon since he was barely in his 20s.

"Jared shuts the noise out. He's already banking on next summer's Masters of the Universe movie, where he plays Skeletor, to rescue his reputation. Even if that doesn't happen, it won't make a dent in Jared's massive ego."

Article continues below advertisement

Off-Screen Allegations Cloud His Career

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Billy Ray Cyrus has been left fearing over Elizabeth Hurley's wild past as a Ghislaine Maxwell photo resurfaces amid strain.

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Worried Over Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley's 'Wild' Past – as Resurfaced Ghislaine Maxwell Photo Triggers Major Relationship Issues

Reba McEntire can't wait to tie the knot with fiancé Rex Linn, and the country queen is eyeing Dolly Parton's theme park as the venue.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Reba McEntire's Dollywood Wedding With Rex Linn – Country Singer Insists Best Pal Dolly Parton Must Be 'Front and Center' or She'll 'Raise Merry Hell'

Article continues below advertisement
Allie Teilz's past allegation is among the claims cited as Leto's off-screen reputation continues to deteriorate.
Source: MEGA

Allie Teilz made the allegations against the actor, which he denied.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Amazingly, the Thirty Seconds to Mars rocker sees moviemaking as a "hobby," said the source, and with a net worth of $90million, he's got plenty of dough.

"He still makes tons of money as a rock star on top of all his big movie salaries," noted the insider.

Meanwhile, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Leto's off-screen rep is in the toilet, with multiple women, including several who were underage at the time, accusing him of sleazy and predatory behavior.

Musician Allie Teilz, now 31, claimed he "forced himself" on her when she was 17 and he was 39.

Leto denied the allegations.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.