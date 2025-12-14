EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Mocked as 'Box Office Poison' After Humiliating Movie Flop — as Actor Refuses to Take 'a Shred of the Blame' for Expensive Film

The futuristic sequel cost a whopping $180million to make, but crashed and burned on opening weekend, bringing in just $60million worldwide – making it one of the biggest duds of the year.

"This movie was a complete bomb, but don't expect Jared to take a shred of the blame," said a Hollywood insider.

Jared Leto is getting torn to shreds in Hollywood after the humiliating opening of his Disney flop Tron: Ares, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the egomaniac is living in total denial.

Industry insiders have labeled Jared Leto as box office poison after the disastrous debut of 'Tron: Ares.'

Now industry experts are branding the 53-year-old actor as box office poison.

"You see this pattern a lot with Jared, where he escapes the scene of the crime in a puff of smoke because he doesn't want to get blamed for a bona fide box office disaster," said a source.

According to the source, the troubled production was a passion project for Leto, who reportedly earned a seven-figure salary on top of a massive producer fee.

The insider said: "Tron: Ares was his idea going back to 2017. It's going to lose tens of millions, but you do not see him taking any accountability. His absurd level of self-confidence has been his secret weapon since he was barely in his 20s.

"Jared shuts the noise out. He's already banking on next summer's Masters of the Universe movie, where he plays Skeletor, to rescue his reputation. Even if that doesn't happen, it won't make a dent in Jared's massive ego."