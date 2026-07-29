EXCLUSIVE: Former Olympian David Hearn Demands Grand Jury Records in Trump Reflecting Pool Vandalism Case
July 29 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Former Olympian David Hearn is demanding access to secret grand jury records in the criminal case accusing him of vandalizing President Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool, arguing prosecutors failed to present evidence supporting the felony charge against him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to a newly filed motion obtained by Radar, Hearn is asking a District of Columbia judge to order prosecutors to turn over the grand jury’s legal instructions and complete transcripts, or review the materials privately to determine whether grounds exist to dismiss or reduce the indictment.
Trump's $16M Reflecting Pool
Hearn is charged with one count of felony destruction of property stemming from allegations that he damaged the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, a landmark that became the focus of national attention following Trump's highly publicized $16million renovation project.
In the filing, Hearn's attorneys argue the government's own evidence raises serious questions about whether prosecutors established an essential element required for the felony charge that Hearn caused at least $1,000 in damage to the property.
According to the motion, the government’s sole grand jury witness regarding damages allegedly testified the Reflecting Pool was already suffering from significant deterioration before Hearn ever interacted with it.
Attorneys Challenge Felony Damage Claim
Defense attorneys claim the witness acknowledged that the pool had been leaking more than 1 million gallons of water each week, that its expansion joints had exceeded their service life, and that the liner already contained a rip before the alleged incident.
The defense further alleges the witness testified the same repairs would have been required regardless of Hearn's alleged conduct and was unable to identify or quantify any additional damage specifically caused by the former Olympian.
According to the filing, when questioned about whether Hearn's alleged actions increased repair costs, the witness could not provide a figure establishing additional loss attributable to him.
Former Olympian Seeks Grand Jury Records
Hearn's attorneys argue that because felony malicious destruction of property requires proof that the defendant caused at least $1,000 in damages, the grand jury may not have received legally sufficient evidence to support the indictment.
They contend disclosure of the grand jury instructions is necessary to determine whether jurors were properly instructed on how to calculate damages and whether the evidence presented supported the felony-level charge.
The motion also raises additional concerns about the government's presentation to the grand jury, alleging prosecutors failed to present certain evidence referenced elsewhere in the case and relied on hearsay testimony from an investigator instead of calling a key witness directly before the grand jury.
Defense lawyers argue those alleged irregularities warrant further judicial review of the proceedings.
Hearn is asking Judge Todd Edelman to order prosecutors to disclose the requested grand jury materials or conduct an in camera review to determine whether the indictment should stand. The court has not yet ruled on the request.
The latest filing marks another development in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Trump's Reflecting Pool.