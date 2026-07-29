EXCLUSIVE: Former Olympian David Hearn Demands Grand Jury Records in Trump Reflecting Pool Vandalism Case

Hearn is charged with one count of felony destruction of property stemming from allegations that he damaged the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, a landmark that became the focus of national attention following Trump's highly publicized $16million renovation project.

In the filing, Hearn's attorneys argue the government's own evidence raises serious questions about whether prosecutors established an essential element required for the felony charge that Hearn caused at least $1,000 in damage to the property.

According to the motion, the government’s sole grand jury witness regarding damages allegedly testified the Reflecting Pool was already suffering from significant deterioration before Hearn ever interacted with it.