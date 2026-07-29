Dozy Don Strikes Again: Donald Trump Accused of Falling Asleep at Lindsey Graham's Funeral

The Commander-in-Chief has been accused of sleeping at public events previously, including during game three of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in June.

The 80-year-old president joined numerous U.S. officials and foreign dignitaries at the Tuesday funeral service for the late South Carolina senator at Washington National Cathedral.

Graham died unexpectedly earlier this month of an aortic rupture and Trump paid tribute to his colleague and friend during a bizarre speech.