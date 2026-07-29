Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Dozy Don Strikes Again: Donald Trump Accused of Falling Asleep at Lindsey Graham's Funeral

picture of Donald Trump sleeping at Lindsey Graham funeral.
Source: @atrupar;X/MEGA

Donald Trump is caught appearing to fall asleep while sitting front row at Lindsey Graham's funeral.

Contact us by Email

July 29 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has been widely mocked for appearing to fall asleep during Lindsey Graham's funeral.

RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of the president with his eyes closed throughout the service has gone viral, prompting a flurry of comments on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Form For Sleeping At High-Profile Events

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was accused of falling asleep at NBA finals match in June.

Article continues below advertisement

The Commander-in-Chief has been accused of sleeping at public events previously, including during game three of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in June.

The 80-year-old president joined numerous U.S. officials and foreign dignitaries at the Tuesday funeral service for the late South Carolina senator at Washington National Cathedral.

Graham died unexpectedly earlier this month of an aortic rupture and Trump paid tribute to his colleague and friend during a bizarre speech.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @atrupar;X

Trump's 'snooze' is caught on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is The Man That Holds The Nuclear Codes'

picture of Donald Trump at lindsey Graham funeral
Source: MEGA

Trump had his eyes closed at various points of funeral, prompting widespread mocking on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

But while he was seated front row of the packed cathedral, Trump appeared at times to be on the verge of nodding off, video footage indicates, and social media users were quick to poke fun at the president.

Taking to X, one wrote: "Yes everyone, this is the man that holds the nuclear codes. Let that sink in," while another added: "No surprise. How long did he go before he went to slumberland?"

Other users accused Trump of hypocrisy, as the president repeatedly accused Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor, of falling asleep on the job, nicknaming him "Sleepy Joe."

Article continues below advertisement

'Pretty Easy To Fall Asleep In Church'

picture of Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Some social users came to Trump's defense after appearing to snooze while bidding farewell to pal Graham.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Gavin Newsom and Ruby Rippey

Gavin Newsom's Ex-Mistress Shares X-Rated Details About Their Steamy Hotel Romp That Nearly Destroyed His Career

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Unfollow Each Other on Social Media Following Divorce — After Ex-Escort Is Seen Making Out With Reality Star

Article continues below advertisement

One wrote: "Oh the sweet irony of Trump falling asleep 10x more than Biden ever did. Karma is real," while another chimed in: "If Biden slept through a ‘friend's’ funeral we'd still be hearing about it 10 years from now."

However, some users leapt to the president’s defense, including one commenter who wrote: "Pretty easy to fall asleep in church."

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle hit back at the sleeping accusation, saying: "President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, who he just delivered a beautiful eulogy to. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron."

Speaking in May, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner claimed the president was suffering from "severe daytime somnolence."

He said: "He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room…And chronic insomnia is a severe illness.

"It can result in an increase in risk of dementia."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The president previously declared his health was 'perfect.'

At the time, a White House spokesperson responded by saying: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to."

Trump himself has insisted that he is in "perfect" health.

Following his "six-month physical" in May he proclaimed on Truth Social that "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY" during the checkup.

The medical exam was Trump’s third publicly disclosed checkup with his U.S. Navy physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, since October 2025 — and his fourth since returning to the White House last January.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.