Dozy Don Strikes Again: Donald Trump Accused of Falling Asleep at Lindsey Graham's Funeral
July 29 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been widely mocked for appearing to fall asleep during Lindsey Graham's funeral.
RadarOnline.com can reveal footage of the president with his eyes closed throughout the service has gone viral, prompting a flurry of comments on social media.
Form For Sleeping At High-Profile Events
The Commander-in-Chief has been accused of sleeping at public events previously, including during game three of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in June.
The 80-year-old president joined numerous U.S. officials and foreign dignitaries at the Tuesday funeral service for the late South Carolina senator at Washington National Cathedral.
Graham died unexpectedly earlier this month of an aortic rupture and Trump paid tribute to his colleague and friend during a bizarre speech.
'This Is The Man That Holds The Nuclear Codes'
But while he was seated front row of the packed cathedral, Trump appeared at times to be on the verge of nodding off, video footage indicates, and social media users were quick to poke fun at the president.
Taking to X, one wrote: "Yes everyone, this is the man that holds the nuclear codes. Let that sink in," while another added: "No surprise. How long did he go before he went to slumberland?"
Other users accused Trump of hypocrisy, as the president repeatedly accused Joe Biden, his Democratic predecessor, of falling asleep on the job, nicknaming him "Sleepy Joe."
'Pretty Easy To Fall Asleep In Church'
One wrote: "Oh the sweet irony of Trump falling asleep 10x more than Biden ever did. Karma is real," while another chimed in: "If Biden slept through a ‘friend's’ funeral we'd still be hearing about it 10 years from now."
However, some users leapt to the president’s defense, including one commenter who wrote: "Pretty easy to fall asleep in church."
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle hit back at the sleeping accusation, saying: "President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, who he just delivered a beautiful eulogy to. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron."
Speaking in May, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner claimed the president was suffering from "severe daytime somnolence."
He said: "He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room…And chronic insomnia is a severe illness.
"It can result in an increase in risk of dementia."
At the time, a White House spokesperson responded by saying: "President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they've sworn to."
Trump himself has insisted that he is in "perfect" health.
Following his "six-month physical" in May he proclaimed on Truth Social that "everything" had "checked out PERFECTLY" during the checkup.
The medical exam was Trump’s third publicly disclosed checkup with his U.S. Navy physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, since October 2025 — and his fourth since returning to the White House last January.