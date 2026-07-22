EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Reflecting Pool Faces New Legal Battle as Cultural Landscape Foundation Seeks Emergency Access Before Repairs Erase Key Evidence in Lawsuit

The organization argued the basin is currently exposed after being drained for repairs, creating what it described as a "unique but temporary opportunity" to document its condition before additional work is completed. Once repairs are finished and the pool is refilled, TCLF argued, potentially relevant evidence could be permanently lost.

Rather than seeking broad discovery, the motion asks the court to grant temporary access to the publicly owned site so attorneys, investigators and experts can inspect and photograph the basin, arguing the request is narrowly tailored to preserve evidence central to the litigation.

Radar previously reported on TCLF's lawsuit challenging the resurfacing project, which alleges federal officials failed to follow required historic preservation and environmental review procedures before altering one of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks.