Trump, 80, Ruthlessly Mocked Over Word Flub — As He Jokingly Announces His 'Candidacy' for Third Term as Prez

This was also a sentiment shared by one of Trump's former staunch supporters, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The ex-congresswoman – who has distanced herself from MAGA since becoming embroiled in heated feud with the Prez over his administration's handling of the Epstein files – also warned that she did not think Trump was simply "joking" about running for a third term during a sit-down with Megyn Kelly.

"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for? Because it’s not for the American people. He's lying. He’s gone back on what he promised," she said at the time.

Greene, 52, additionally voiced similar worries about Trump while speaking with conservative commentator Alex Jones.

"He constantly says it so that he can normalize the idea and test the support, and test people's reaction," she said of Trump's remarks about a potential election bid in 2028. "I think it's incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it."

"There cannot be a third term, no," she continued. "That's against our law, that's against the Constitution, there is no third term. And if this country is at war, no – our elections should not be canceled."