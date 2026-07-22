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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump, 80, Ruthlessly Mocked Over Word Flub — As He Jokingly Announces His 'Candidacy' for Third Term as Prez

Donald Trump appeared to slur his words during a speech in Georgia.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to slur his words during a speech in Georgia.

July 22 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump faced backlash for appearing to flub his words in front of a live audience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The slip-up occurred on Wednesday, July 22, as he greeted the crowd at a speaking engagement in Georgia.

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What Did Trump Say?

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Donald Trump joked he was announcing 'his candidacy' at a speaking engagement.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked he was announcing 'his candidacy' at a speaking engagement.

Trump, 80, opened his speech by seemingly joking about running for a third term as President of the United States in the upcoming 2028 election.

"I am here to announce my candidacy..." he said, pausing for a long moment before adding, "I'm only kidding, I'm only kidding."

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Source: @atrupar/X
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Trump Ruthlessly Mocked Online for 'Candidacy' Flub

Donald Trump was mocked for appearing to say 'candicy' instead of 'candidacy.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked for appearing to say 'candicy' instead of 'candidacy.'

However, as the clip made rounds on social media, MAGA critics pointed out that the president appeared to slur his words and say "candicy" instead of "candidacy."

One X user jabbed, "I want a president who can correctly pronounce 'candidacy,'" and another person chimed in, "For someone who loves announcing his candidacy, you'd think he could pronounce the word."

A third critic quipped, "Technically, he announced his 'candicy,'" and a fourth user added, "Trump is out there trying to irk the libs and can’t even say the word without messing up isn’t the flex he thinks it is."

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Trump Critics Fear He'll Run for Third Term

Donald Trump clarified he was a 'kidding' about a third term.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump clarified he was a 'kidding' about a third term.

Meanwhile, other critics expressed their concerns that Trump was not kidding. Instead, they theorized that he was gauging how his supporters would react to him attempting to make another bid for the White House.

As it stands, it is currently unconstitutional for the POTUS to run for a third term, according to the 22nd Amendment.

One person on X said, "He really isn't joking, he truly believes he can rule the world," as another critic claimed, "He’s testing public reaction, he’s not joking."

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MTG Warns Trump Isn't 'Joking' About Third Term

Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed concerns about Trump potentially running for a third term.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed concerns about Trump potentially running for a third term.

This was also a sentiment shared by one of Trump's former staunch supporters, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The ex-congresswoman – who has distanced herself from MAGA since becoming embroiled in heated feud with the Prez over his administration's handling of the Epstein files – also warned that she did not think Trump was simply "joking" about running for a third term during a sit-down with Megyn Kelly.

"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for? Because it’s not for the American people. He's lying. He’s gone back on what he promised," she said at the time.

Greene, 52, additionally voiced similar worries about Trump while speaking with conservative commentator Alex Jones.

"He constantly says it so that he can normalize the idea and test the support, and test people's reaction," she said of Trump's remarks about a potential election bid in 2028. "I think it's incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it."

"There cannot be a third term, no," she continued. "That's against our law, that's against the Constitution, there is no third term. And if this country is at war, no – our elections should not be canceled."

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