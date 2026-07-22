Trump Demands $5.6M Payout to E. Jean Carroll Be Returned — Just Weeks After Paying the Author For 'Sexual Abuse and Defamation' Judgment
July 22 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
Just weeks after Donald Trump finally paid New York writer E. Jean Carroll over $5million for allegedly sexually abusing and defaming her, he wants a refund, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president's legal team has just filed for an emergency injunction that would force Carroll to pay Trump back, but her lawyers say no sale.
Donald Trump Wants His Money Back
As Radar reported, the politician was ordered to pay Carroll after a federal civil jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. But Trump had repeatedly appealed the judgment, including petitioning the Supreme Court multiple times to intervene.
After the justices declined to take up the case, Trump apparently relented and began transferring the payout to Carroll – three years after the initial verdict. However, the injunction would stop those payouts, something Carroll's lawyers call unimaginable.
In documents filed with the United States Court of Appeals, Second Circuit on Monday, July 21, Carroll’s lawyers opposed Trump’s request, slamming it as "procedurally improper, substantively meritless, and yet another example of Defendant’s pattern of 'slow-roll[ing] his defenses, asserting or inventing a new one each time his prior effort to delay the case fails.'"
According to the filing, "Rather than accept the reality that he had lost, Defendant has engaged in a series of maneuvers trying desperately to forestall payment. Those attempts failed on July 8, when this Court denied Defendant's 'emergency' request for a stay – his seventh in the related cases between these parties – permitting the district court to disburse the judgment. That should have been the end of this case."
Trump's Last Stand was Denied
Earlier this month, the POTUS, 80, launched his last-ditch appeal to block Carroll, 82, from getting the money, but that was rejected as well.
In his decision, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Trump "has been stalling this case for years," and pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court – including three justices appointed by Trump – declined to review the case. The judge declared it was "time for him to 'do equity' and pay the judgment."
Carroll celebrated her perceived presidential payday with her lawyers, who said at the time: "Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict."
Trump Has Been Battling the Judgement for Three Years
As Radar previously reported, Carroll alleged Trump sexually abused her in a department store in the mid-1990s in her memoir, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.
She filed a lawsuit against Trump for defamation after he accused her of lying about the alleged assault to "get publicity" and try to "sell" her book. Trump also denied the allegations of abuse and claimed that Carroll wasn't his "type."
Three years later, Carroll filed a second lawsuit for battery and defamation under the Adult Survivors Act.
E Jean Carroll May Not Be Done Suing Trump
Carroll is still in for more of Trump's money after a Manhattan civil jury awarded her $83.3million in a separate defamation case from 2024. Trump's appeal in that case is still being litigated.
But with the president's latest outburst, combined with previous attacks on the writer, the two could find themselves back in court again.
After the verdict in January, Carroll and her legal team indicated in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that they were "more than willing" to file another lawsuit if another case arose.
"Typically when people are held liable for false and defamatory lies, they stop," a lawyer for Carroll said during closing arguments for the second defamation case. "He continued to defame Ms. Carroll even as this trial was ongoing."