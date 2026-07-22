Trump Demands $5.6M Payout to E. Jean Carroll Be Returned — Just Weeks After Paying the Author For 'Sexual Abuse and Defamation' Judgment

As Radar reported, the politician was ordered to pay Carroll after a federal civil jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation. But Trump had repeatedly appealed the judgment, including petitioning the Supreme Court multiple times to intervene.

After the justices declined to take up the case, Trump apparently relented and began transferring the payout to Carroll – three years after the initial verdict. However, the injunction would stop those payouts, something Carroll's lawyers call unimaginable.

In documents filed with the United States Court of Appeals, Second Circuit on Monday, July 21, Carroll’s lawyers opposed Trump’s request, slamming it as "procedurally improper, substantively meritless, and yet another example of Defendant’s pattern of 'slow-roll[ing] his defenses, asserting or inventing a new one each time his prior effort to delay the case fails.'"

According to the filing, "Rather than accept the reality that he had lost, Defendant has engaged in a series of maneuvers trying desperately to forestall payment. Those attempts failed on July 8, when this Court denied Defendant's 'emergency' request for a stay – his seventh in the related cases between these parties – permitting the district court to disburse the judgment. That should have been the end of this case."