Former Diddy Security Chief Describes 'Smirk' When Rapper Asked About Sarah Ferguson – 'I Think It's a Notch Under His Belt'
July 22 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sarah Ferguson allegedly shared a whirlwind friends-with-benefits relationship, according to sources who spoke with royal historian Andrew Lownie.
While representatives for Diddy, 56, and Ferguson, 66, denied the claims, RadarOnline.com has learned the rapper's former security chief suggested the alleged romance was an open secret.
Security Guard Claims Diddy Smirked When Asked About Fergie
Roger Bonds, who worked on Diddy's security team for over a decade, claimed the rapper held a misogynistic view of women, allegedly thinking there were none out there that he couldn't have.
On 7 News Spotlight, he alleged Diddy may have seen a relationship with Ferguson as a "notch under his belt."
Bonds added, "It was very few of us that was in his circle, you know? So, (Diddy and Ferguson's relationship) was common knowledge between those type of people."
He also admitted he heard Diddy describe them as "friends," never directly confirming a more intense relationship, but "then he gave me a smirk and, you know, I kind of know what the smirk means."
Representatives Deny Rumors
Diddy and Ferguson's teams both denied the pair shared a friends-with-benefits relationship.
Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Diddy, told Radar, "There are so many important and monumental events happening today; this utterly ridiculous gossip isn't one of them."
Ferguson, too, denied the allegations. A source said, “This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him.”
However, Bonds is confident about his story. In fact, he thought "it was goin' to come forward sooner or later" as so many other allegations about the disgraced producer have spread over the past few years.
Guard Shuts Down Some Scandalous Details
While Bonds backed up the core of the Ferguson claims, he also shut down some additional speculation.
Lownie claimed Diddy had a fixation on Ferguson's daughters, who were underage at the time. According to the historian, he was interested in pursuing the kids once they came of legal age.
However, when asked, Bonds claimed that it would come as a surprise to him if it was true.
He said, "Everything you said sounds like him until you got to the daughter party, the slamming party. Everything until you get to the part where he couldn't wait for her daughters to get of age."
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Diddy's Obsession With Royals Exposed
Bonds also explained that Diddy "respect(ed)" anything having to do with royalty. He was drawn to Ferguson and anyone on the throne.
"He wanted to be a part of it any type of way that he could be because it was power," Bonds added.
Kinsey Schofield, a podcaster who once worked for Diddy, similarly said, "When it came to Diddy and his fascination with royalty, he was trying to create it for himself. He was using that royal mystique and trying to create something similar around himself. He wanted to be the king of hip hop. He wanted to be the king of fashion."
She argued Diddy was trying to "recreate" something similar to the royal family, but in the United States.
As for Ferguson, according to the former security guard, she was drawn in "because he's a bad boy."
Diddy was a powerful music mogul until his world came crashing down over a series of sexual assault allegations made in civil lawsuits. After multiple women came forward, Diddy was investigated by the FBI and charged with s--trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He was convicted only of the prostitution charges. However, he continues to deny all wrongdoing, seeking an appeal on his case.