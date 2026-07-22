Former Diddy Security Chief Describes 'Smirk' When Rapper Asked About Sarah Ferguson – 'I Think It's a Notch Under His Belt'

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sarah Ferguson allegedly shared a whirlwind friends-with-benefits relationship, according to sources who spoke with royal historian Andrew Lownie. While representatives for Diddy, 56, and Ferguson, 66, denied the claims, RadarOnline.com has learned the rapper's former security chief suggested the alleged romance was an open secret.

Article continues below advertisement

Security Guard Claims Diddy Smirked When Asked About Fergie

Source: 7 News Spotlight Diddy's former security guard backed up the historian.

Article continues below advertisement

Roger Bonds, who worked on Diddy's security team for over a decade, claimed the rapper held a misogynistic view of women, allegedly thinking there were none out there that he couldn't have. On 7 News Spotlight, he alleged Diddy may have seen a relationship with Ferguson as a "notch under his belt." Bonds added, "It was very few of us that was in his circle, you know? So, (Diddy and Ferguson's relationship) was common knowledge between those type of people." He also admitted he heard Diddy describe them as "friends," never directly confirming a more intense relationship, but "then he gave me a smirk and, you know, I kind of know what the smirk means."

Article continues below advertisement

Representatives Deny Rumors

Source: MEGA Diddy's rep called the claim 'ridiculous gossip.'

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy and Ferguson's teams both denied the pair shared a friends-with-benefits relationship. Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Diddy, told Radar, "There are so many important and monumental events happening today; this utterly ridiculous gossip isn't one of them." Ferguson, too, denied the allegations. A source said, “This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him.” However, Bonds is confident about his story. In fact, he thought "it was goin' to come forward sooner or later" as so many other allegations about the disgraced producer have spread over the past few years.

Article continues below advertisement

Guard Shuts Down Some Scandalous Details

Source: MEGA The guard was surprised to hear Ferguson's children brought into the conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

While Bonds backed up the core of the Ferguson claims, he also shut down some additional speculation. Lownie claimed Diddy had a fixation on Ferguson's daughters, who were underage at the time. According to the historian, he was interested in pursuing the kids once they came of legal age. However, when asked, Bonds claimed that it would come as a surprise to him if it was true. He said, "Everything you said sounds like him until you got to the daughter party, the slamming party. Everything until you get to the part where he couldn't wait for her daughters to get of age."

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Obsession With Royals Exposed

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Diddy allegedly was drawn in by power.