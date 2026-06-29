Trump Slams 'Fake' E. Jean Carroll Case in Meltdown — After Supreme Court Rejects Prez's Bid to Appeal $5Million Verdict

"Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to 'review' a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!)," he wrote.

"I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength," Trump added, seemingly referring to also being found liable for defamation against the 82-year-old writer.

"This Case is really against the United States of America, and all it stands for," he continued, "and should never be allowed to happen to another President, or Candidate to be!"