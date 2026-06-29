Trump Slams 'Fake' E. Jean Carroll Case in Meltdown — After Supreme Court Rejects Prez's Bid to Appeal $5Million Verdict
June 29 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump slammed the Supreme Court after his attempt to appeal the E. Jean Carroll verdict that found him liable for sexual abuse was rejected, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, June 29, the POTUS, 80, took to Truth Social and called the legal move an "injustice that cannot be allowed to stand."
Trump Slams E. Jean Carroll Allegations
"Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to 'review' a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!)," he wrote.
"I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength," Trump added, seemingly referring to also being found liable for defamation against the 82-year-old writer.
"This Case is really against the United States of America, and all it stands for," he continued, "and should never be allowed to happen to another President, or Candidate to be!"
Trump went on to accuse New York of creating a new law "for an instant speck of time" in order to "wrongfully nab" him.
The president appeared to be referencing the Adult Survivor's Act of 2022, which lifted the statute of limitations on cases involving sexually-based offenses for a one-year period.
"It was tailormade, and this Injustice cannot be allowed to stand!" he concluded.
E. Jean Carroll's Lawsuit Timeline Explained
As Radar previously reported, Carroll alleged that she had been sexually abused by Trump in a department store in the mid-1990s in an excerpt of her memoir, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.
She later sued Trump for defamation after he accused her of lying about the alleged assault to "get publicity" and "sell" her book in a 2019 statement. In a separate response, Trump also once again denied the allegations of abuse and claimed that she wasn't his "type."
Three years later, Carroll filed a second lawsuit for battery and defamation under the Adult Survivor's Act.
In 2023, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, and Carroll was awarded $5million in damages. Trump was later further ordered to pay her $83.3million in damages for defamation.
'The View' Slams Reports of of E. Jean Carroll 'Investigation'
Prior to the Supreme Court's decision not to hear Trump's appeal, there were reports that Carroll was allegedly being investigated by the Department of Justice in connection with her accusations against the Prez.
On the Thursday, May 28, episode of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke out against the alleged investigation, claiming that "absolutely no one voted for this."
"Find me the sole voter who went out and voted in November because they wanted to see the Department of Justice, at taxpayer expense, investigate an 82-year-old woman. It makes no sense," Griffin said at the time. "He just wants his vengeance, but he’s putting something that’s horrible for him back in the headlines."