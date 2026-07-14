E. Jean Carroll Collects $5.6Million From Trump Three Years After Jury Found Prez Liable for Sexual Abuse and Defamation

However, court records now indicate that $5,625,005.48 was paid to Carroll's legal team on July 9.

Last week, the POTUS, 80, launched a last-ditch appeal to block Carroll, 82, from getting the money, but that was rejected as well. In his decision, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Trump "has been stalling this case for years," and declared it was "time for him to 'do equity' and pay the judgment."

Carroll celebrated the presidential payday with her lawyers, who said in a statement: "Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict."

The writer is still in for more of Trump's money after a Manhattan civil jury awarded her $83.3 million in a separate defamation case from 2024. Trump's appeal in that case is still being litigated.