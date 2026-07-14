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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

E. Jean Carroll Collects $5.6Million From Trump Three Years After Jury Found Prez Liable for Sexual Abuse and Defamation

Donald Trump finally paid E. Jean Carroll after being found liable for sexual abuse.
Source: mega

Donald Trump finally paid E. Jean Carroll after being found liable for sexual abuse.

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July 14 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

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E. Jean Carroll has finally gotten paid more than three years after a federal civil jury found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president was ordered to pay the New York writer over $5million, but Trump had repeatedly appealed the judgment, including petitioning the Supreme Court multiple times to intervene. The justices declined to take up the case.

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Trump's Last-Ditch Appeal Effort Was Declined

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The New York author was awarded over $5million from the president.
Source: mega

The New York author was awarded over $5million from the president.

However, court records now indicate that $5,625,005.48 was paid to Carroll's legal team on July 9.

Last week, the POTUS, 80, launched a last-ditch appeal to block Carroll, 82, from getting the money, but that was rejected as well. In his decision, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Trump "has been stalling this case for years," and declared it was "time for him to 'do equity' and pay the judgment."

Carroll celebrated the presidential payday with her lawyers, who said in a statement: "Three years ago, a unanimous nine-person jury found President Trump liable for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Today, we are pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict."

The writer is still in for more of Trump's money after a Manhattan civil jury awarded her $83.3 million in a separate defamation case from 2024. Trump's appeal in that case is still being litigated.

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Trump Accused of Attacking Carroll in a Department Store

Trump denied the allegations and appealed all the way up to the Supreme Court.
Source: mega

Trump denied the allegations and appealed all the way up to the Supreme Court.

As Radar previously reported, Carroll alleged Trump sexually abused her in a department store in the mid-1990s in her memoir, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.

She filed a lawsuit against Trump for defamation after he accused her of lying about the alleged assault to "get publicity" and try to "sell" her book. Trump also denied the allegations of abuse and claimed that Carroll wasn't his "type."

Three years later, Carroll filed a second lawsuit for battery and defamation under the Adult Survivor's Act.

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Supreme Court Declines to Hear Trump's Appeal

A judge said it was time for Trump to pay Carroll.
Source: mega

A judge said it was time for Trump to pay Carroll.

After the Supreme Court declined to look at his appeal, Trump took to Truth Social and called the legal move an "injustice."

"Surprisingly, the Supreme Court declined to 'review' a Fake Case brought against me by a woman I never met (Decades old celebrity photo line, standing with her husband, does not count!)," he wrote.

"I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength," Trump added. "This Case is really against the United States of America, and all it stands for and should never be allowed to happen to another President, or Candidate to be!"

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Trump slammed the Supreme Court for declining to hear his appeal.
Source: mega

Trump slammed the Supreme Court for declining to hear his appeal.

Trump went on to accuse New York of creating a new law in order to "wrongfully nab" him, seemingly referencing the Adult Survivor's Act of 2022, which lifted the statute of limitations on cases involving alleged s-- offenses for one year.

"It was tailormade, and this Injustice cannot be allowed to stand!" he concluded.

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