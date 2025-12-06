EXCLUSIVE: How Multi-Millionaire 'Harry Potter' Star is Resigned to Going to Grave in Shadow of Wizard Franchise Role — And Why They LOVE Their Acting Fate

Grint, 37, who played Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films from 2001 to 2011, has spent more than two decades navigating an acting career defined by a single role.

Rupert Grint has accepted that he will go to his grave in the shadow of Ron Weasley – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com he not only embraces that fate but finds real satisfaction in it.

Cast aged 11 in the wizard franchise and propelled to global recognition almost overnight thanks to its blockbusting success, he now says he is fully at peace with the permanence of that association.

His comments arrive ahead of HBO's forthcoming Harry Potter adaptation, due in 2027, which has sparked renewed interest in the franchise and the original cast.

Grint said about his Potter role as Weasley: "I don't think I'll ever quite step out of his shadow, but I'm fine with that. I think it's great. I love meeting people who really feel this was a part of their childhood."

Asked whether he had grown tired of being linked to a role he played as a child, he insisted: "No, absolutely not. I love it. It has quite a deep meaning to a lot of people of my generation, and even more to generations who are finding it now. It's great. It gives me a lot of pride. It was such a huge thing."