Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Pardon Battle: Senate Unanimously Agrees to Keep Epstein's Former Madam Behind Bars

The resolution was brought by Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who said it was to prevent Blanche from giving Maxwell a pardon in exchange for clearing President Trump's name.

"It's frankly horrifying that Trump would entertain the idea of clemency for even a second for a convicted s-x trafficker," Rosen said in a speech on the Senate floor.

Rosen was given unanimous consent for her resolution, receiving no opposition on the floor from either side of the aisle.

"If Republicans advance Todd Blanche's nomination tomorrow in the Judiciary Committee, this is the least they can do to make their opposition to a Maxwell pardon clear," she said.