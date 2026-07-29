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Home > News > Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's Beloved Mom's Cause of Death Revealed After Dying at Actor's L.A. Home

picture of Ben Affleck and Chris Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck's mom Chris's cause of death has been revealed.

July 29 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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Ben Affleck's mom's cause of death has been determined following her passing last month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chris Affleck, who is also the mother to the star's actor brother Casey, died after battling pancreatic cancer, according to a family obituary published in the Boston Globe.

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picture of Ben Affleck and Chris Affleck
Source: MEGA

Chris Affleck died from died from a cardiopulmonary arrest.

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A death certificate shows that the grandmother-of-five died from cardiopulmonary arrest, as per Us Weekly. The certificate includes pancreatic adenocarcinoma as one of the conditions that led to her death.

She died at 10:52 a.m. June 2 while "visiting son's residence," according to the certificate, which listed an address associated with Ben.

No autopsy was performed, and her remains were transported to Earth Funeral Home in Las Vegas.

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Affleck Brothers Hit 'Hard' By Mom's Passing

picture of Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck and his brother Casey have reportedly both struggled since their mom's passing.

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According to People, Chris' death has hit both Ben and Casey "hard."

"Losing your mom is an unimaginable loss at any age, and they're grieving deeply," the insider claimed.

"But they're surrounded by an incredible support system, and their kids have been a real source of comfort and strength during this heartbreaking time.

"The family is leaning on one another, and they'll get through it together."

Chris, who was born Christopher Anne Boldt in New York City in 1942, retired in 2008 after spending 35 years as a public school teacher in the Boston area.

She was married to Timothy Affleck, with whom she shared sons Ben, 53, and Casey, 50. Chris and Timothy divorced when the Pearl Harbor actor was about 12 years old.

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Chris Affleck Was Huge Supporter Of Sons' Acting Careers

picture of Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Chris Affleck put Ben in touch with casting director at the start of his career.

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In addition to sons Ben and Casey, Chris is survived by her five grandchildren: Indiana, 22, and Atticus, 18, who are Casey’s children with ex-wife Summer Phoenix, and Ben and Jennifer Garner's three kids: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Sam, 12.

Chris was a keen supporter of her sons' acting careers. She helped Ben get started by putting him in touch with casting director Patty Collins, whom she roomed with when she was a student at Harvard University.

Speaking to Parade in 2007, Ben said: "I got into acting as a young child on account of a sort of arbitrary thing.

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picture of Ben Affleck and Chris Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck thanked him mom while picking up an Oscar in 1998.

"A friend of my mom's was a casting director, so, really, as kind of a lark. I had a couple of acting jobs that had just enough exposure to give me the option to continue if I wanted to. I followed through with it."

Casey, who followed Ben into acting soon afterward, told Boston Magazine in 2006 that their mother was "really supportive" of their fledgling acting careers as kids, even if at first, "we didn't really care that much about it other than it was a day off from school and 20 bucks."

Chris famously attended the 1998 Oscars alongside Ben and Matt Damon, who also brought his mom along, when the pair won Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting and thanked their mothers in their acceptance speech.

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