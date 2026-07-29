Ben Affleck's Beloved Mom's Cause of Death Revealed After Dying at Actor's L.A. Home

According to People, Chris' death has hit both Ben and Casey "hard."

"Losing your mom is an unimaginable loss at any age, and they're grieving deeply," the insider claimed.

"But they're surrounded by an incredible support system, and their kids have been a real source of comfort and strength during this heartbreaking time.

"The family is leaning on one another, and they'll get through it together."

Chris, who was born Christopher Anne Boldt in New York City in 1942, retired in 2008 after spending 35 years as a public school teacher in the Boston area.

She was married to Timothy Affleck, with whom she shared sons Ben, 53, and Casey, 50. Chris and Timothy divorced when the Pearl Harbor actor was about 12 years old.