Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > FBI
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: FBI Interviewed Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano During Probe Into James Comey's '86 47' Seashell Post

James Comey and Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano
Source: MEGA; @officialsammythebull/Instagram

Federal court filings claim the FBI interviewed former mobster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano while investigating James Comey’s controversial '86 47' Instagram post.

July 29 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former FBI Director James Comey's legal battle over his controversial "86 47" seashell post has taken another turn, with newly filed court documents revealing federal investigators interviewed infamous mobster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano as they tried to determine whether the phrase carried an organized crime meaning, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to a memorandum filed in federal court and exclusively obtained by Radar, Comey's attorneys claim the FBI questioned Gravano – the former Gambino crime family underboss who became one of the government's most famous cooperating witnesses – during its investigation into whether "86" could be interpreted as Mafia code for murder.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Questioned Infamous Mafia Mobster

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Sammy "The Bull" Gravano
Source: @officialsammythebull/Instagram

FBI questioned Gravano if '86' could be interpreted as Mafia code for murder.

Article continues below advertisement

The filing alleges agents interviewed Gravano in May 2026 after a grand jury indicted Comey over the Instagram post, which prosecutors contend amounted to a threat against President Donald Trump.

Comey's defense argues investigators expanded the probe in an effort to connect the Ex-FBI director to an alleged organized crime meaning of the phrase.

According to the filing, Gravano told investigators he did not recall ever discussing the term "86" with Comey or hearing it used in connection with him.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Gangster Would Never Use That Term'

President Donald Trump and Former FBI Agent James Comey
Source: MEGA

Comey has consistently denied intending to threaten President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The defense also claims Gravano said while law enforcement officers may recognize an alternate organized crime interpretation of the term, "a gangster would never use that term" because mobsters would know police understood its alleged meaning.

The filing further alleges Gravano did not interpret Comey's now-deleted seashell Instagram post as a personal threat to carry out violence.

Comey has consistently denied intending to threaten Trump, maintaining he believed the shells arranged to read "86 47" reflected political opposition rather than a call for violence.

Article continues below advertisement

Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Didn't Find '86 47' a Threat

Sammy "The Bull" Gravano
Source: @officialsammythebull/Instagram

Gravano told investigators he did not recall ever discussing the term '86' with Comey.

Article continues below advertisement

He removed the post after learning some people viewed the phrase differently and has repeatedly said violence "never occurred" to him.

The revelations are contained in Comey's sweeping motion asking a federal judge to dismiss the criminal case, in which he accuses the government of vindictive and selective prosecution.

His attorneys argue the Justice Department improperly pursued charges because of Trump's longstanding criticism of Comey and claim investigators stretched to support their theory that the social media post constituted a criminal threat.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
A photo of Kendall Jenner alongside a photo of Jacob Elordi

EXCLUSIVE: 'Insecure' Kendall Jenner Feels 'Threatened' in Relationship with Jacob Elordi as Body Language Shows 'Something Has Changed'

Former. NFL Player Tony Romo

EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam Footage Shows Ex-NFL Star Tony Romo Arguing With Officer Before Refusing Breath Test in DUI Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Former Judge Backs James Comey's Defense

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Former FBI Agency James Comey
Source: MEGA

The court has not ruled on Comey's request to dismiss the indictment.

The filing also details what the defense characterizes as an extensive investigation into the phrase's possible organized crime origins, including interviews with Mafia figures and expert witnesses, as prosecutors sought to establish that "86" could be understood as a reference to killing someone.

The defense also bolstered its argument with an expert affidavit from former U.S. District Judge and veteran Mafia prosecutor John Gleeson, who said his decades of prosecuting organized crime taught him mobsters typically use words such as "whack," "clip," "kill," and "pieces of work" – not "86" – when referring to murder.

Gleeson called the government's theory "preposterous" and concluded there is "literally no support" for its central allegation.

Federal prosecutors have not yet responded to the latest motion, and the court has not ruled on Comey's request to dismiss the indictment.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.