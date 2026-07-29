'Angry' Nick Reiner Allegedly Became 'Extremely Hostile' Following Jail Shower — As Accused Killer 'Deteriorates' Behind Bars
July 29 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner reportedly lost his cool following a jail shower at the Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old is currently behind bars while awaiting his next court appearance in September, as he's accused of killing his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer.
Nick Reiner Became 'Extremely Hostile' After Jail Shower
According to People, Nick was left upset during an April 37 incident inside Tower 1, where he is housed alone in a specialized medical observation jail unit.
An insider claimed that after Nick had finished his shower and was dressed, he became agitated when officers did not come soon enough to retrieve him and bring him back to his cell.
"He was recalcitrant, extremely hostile, creating a verbal disturbance, refusing to follow rules and not listening to any commands," the source claimed. "He was yelling, screaming, being disrespectful, and shouting many profanities."
The insider revealed another inmate had possibly suffered an overdose, leading to officers having to delay retrieving Nick.
Nick Reiner's Punishment Revealed
Nick, the insider claimed, "became very impatient. He was upset and hostile because no one was coming back right away and he wasn't attended to.
"He had finished showering and changed and wanted to return to his cell. When it took too long, he became frustrated and angry."
Nick allegedly made hostile remarks at both a sheriff and a sergeant, and while the source claimed the accused murderer yelled and acted erratically, he never got physical with officers or staff.
The insider revealed that for his actions, Nick was issued a disciplinary write-up for allegedly violating jail rules. As part of his punishment, he will now lose privileges for several days, including making photo calls and receiving visitors.
Nick Reiner's Dark Time Behind Bars
The late director's son has been in jail for nearly eight months, and according to a previous source, it's not going well.
"He is rapidly deteriorating. No one would recognize him," the insider told the Daily Mail. "He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on."
The source claimed, "His eyes are very sunken in." According to the insider, Nick is apparently in such bad shape that "his lawyers have a hard time talking to him."
Nick was arrested on December 14, 2025, after his parents were found dead inside their California mansion. Nick, a former drug addict, had just attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party, where he allegedly was "acting crazy."
He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon. Nick has since pled not guilty, but faces a possible death sentence if convicted.
Earlier this year, Nick's brother, Jake, described the moment he learned of his parents' death, recalling it was "too devastating to comprehend."
"I was robbed of so many things that day," he wrote on his Substack. "My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."
Jake added, "...Nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It's almost too impossible to process."