'Angry' Nick Reiner Allegedly Became 'Extremely Hostile' Following Jail Shower — As Accused Killer 'Deteriorates' Behind Bars

According to People, Nick was left upset during an April 37 incident inside Tower 1, where he is housed alone in a specialized medical observation jail unit.

An insider claimed that after Nick had finished his shower and was dressed, he became agitated when officers did not come soon enough to retrieve him and bring him back to his cell.

"He was recalcitrant, extremely hostile, creating a verbal disturbance, refusing to follow rules and not listening to any commands," the source claimed. "He was yelling, screaming, being disrespectful, and shouting many profanities."

The insider revealed another inmate had possibly suffered an overdose, leading to officers having to delay retrieving Nick.