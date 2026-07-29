Michelle Obama Blasted for Being a 'Hypocrite' As Ex-First Lady Brags About Her Security Guard Carrying a Gun
July 29 2026, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama admitted that her post-White House life still includes an immense security presence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While speaking with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast during a resurfaced interview from May 2025, the former first lady, 62, revealed she doesn't use Apple Pay – meaning she needs to keep some cash or cards on her – but she isn't worried, since she has an armed security guard with her at all times.
Michelle Obama's Guard Carries a Gun
In the clip, which has resurfaced on X, Obama admitted she has "old cash" that has remained "untouched" for a decade.
"Maybe I shouldn't have said that to the world," she added. "But I guess I'm good because I also have this security guy with a gun."
But critics slammed the ex-first lady online for the remarks as they suggested that keeping guns around her was a hypocritical move for the liberal political figure.
"Two-faced. Guns for me not for thee. What an embarrassment as a former FLOTUS," one individual seethed on X, and another added, "The anti-gun matriarch having a whole team of armed men protecting her is the epitome of hypocrisy. Delusional."
A third added, "Oh so guns are good now? lol democrats are such f--king hypocrite cucks."
Gun Advocates Slam 'Hypocrisy'
Critics were also quick to call out public opinions both Michelle and Barack Obama have shared on gun control.
One person said, "This seems like a good time to remind everyone that Michelle and her husband Barry want to take guns away from American peasants while they enjoy the safety afforded them by having armed security."
In 2013, Michelle made her position on gun control clear: she wanted to see reform to current gun laws. She propped up Barack's position, saying in a speech in Chicago, "Right now, my husband is fighting as hard as he can and engaging as many people as he can to pass common-sense reforms to protect our children from gun violence."
Michelle's position only hardened in 2023 when she called out the United States for its weak gun laws.
"We are the only developed country on the planet where its citizens can have unfettered access to firearms. That is not a good thing," she said on CBS Mornings.
Michelle Previously Admitted She'd Own a Gun
However, this isn't the first time Michelle showed a softer approach to gun ownership. In 2016, she indicated she wasn't opposed to owning a gun; it just depended on where she was living.
During a CNN town hall event, Barack claimed that his wife once told him she might be interested in a "shotgun or a rifle" for safety reasons if she was "living in a farmhouse where the sheriff’s department is pretty far away, and somebody can just turn off the highway and come up to the farm."
Barack Addresses Division on Gun Control Issue
At the time, Barack, 64, claimed people were living in "different realities," which he said was contributing to the harsh divide on the gun control debate.
“There are a whole bunch of law-abiding citizens who have grown up hunting with their dads, going to the shooting range and are responsible gun owners,” the former president said. “And there’s the reality that there are neighborhoods around the country where it is easier for a 12 or 13-year-old to purchase a gun than it is for them to get a book.”