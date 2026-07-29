Michelle Obama Blasted for Being a 'Hypocrite' As Ex-First Lady Brags About Her Security Guard Carrying a Gun

While speaking with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast during a resurfaced interview from May 2025, the former first lady, 62, revealed she doesn't use Apple Pay – meaning she needs to keep some cash or cards on her – but she isn't worried, since she has an armed security guard with her at all times.

Michelle Obama admitted that her post-White House life still includes an immense security presence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She confessed her security guard is armed when they go out.

In the clip, which has resurfaced on X, Obama admitted she has "old cash" that has remained "untouched" for a decade.

"Maybe I shouldn't have said that to the world," she added. "But I guess I'm good because I also have this security guy with a gun."

But critics slammed the ex-first lady online for the remarks as they suggested that keeping guns around her was a hypocritical move for the liberal political figure.

"Two-faced. Guns for me not for thee. What an embarrassment as a former FLOTUS," one individual seethed on X, and another added, "The anti-gun matriarch having a whole team of armed men protecting her is the epitome of hypocrisy. Delusional."

A third added, "Oh so guns are good now? lol democrats are such f--king hypocrite cucks."