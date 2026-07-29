Trump Faces 'Immediate' Impeachment Calls From Ex-Ally Alex Jones as Prez's Iran War Rages On
July 29 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Alex Jones called for President Donald Trump to be swiftly removed from office amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, July 28, the controversial conspiracy theorist and former MAGA ally suggested that either the 25th Amendment should be invoked or the POTUS, 80, should be immediately impeached.
Alex Jones on 'How to Stop Trump'
"The big issue is how to stop Trump. And we have to have Congress go for the war powers," Jones said in a clip shared to X. "They’ve tried three times to vote on war powers – they’re supposed to authorize a war. This is a war; they’re getting the draft ready. If this isn’t a war, nothing’s a war. I mean, this is absolutely out of control."
"And so I’m calling for it right now: 25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country," he added.
'They Want Us in a Total War'
The conservative political commentator further expressed his opinion that it was an "impeachable" offense that Trump supported the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed last week.
He then appeared to call for "Nuremberg-style trials" for those involved in the current administration.
"If you think it’s crazy now, imagine what’s coming with this. They want us in a total war so they can censor and take our freedoms, nationalize everything, and push us aside with AI—total liability, immunity, and protection," Jones ranted. "This is a disaster."
Jones insisted that Americans are "facing tyranny," and said the country has "got to come together and transcend left and right."
"We have to say no to an expanded war that will definitely destroy the economy and kill a bunch of our troops," he implored.
"They’re preparing a massive ground invasion. It’s all confirmed," he continued. "This is going down right now."
MTG Suggests Trump Wants to 'Normalize' Idea of Third Term
This comes after ex-MAGA supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that Trump may use a war with Iran as a way to stay in office.
During a May sit-down with Jones, the former congresswoman speculated that the Prez has been mentioning a potential third term to subtly "normalize the idea" and "test people's reactions."
"I think it’s incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it," Greene noted. "Absolutely not. There cannot be a third term, no. That’s against our laws, that’s against the Constitution, there is no third term ... And if this country is at war, no, our elections should not be canceled."
Back in March, she made similar remarks during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's podcast when she claimed that she didn't think Trump was "joking" about running for president again.
"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for?" she said at the time. "Because it’s not for the American people. He's lying. He’s gone back on what he promised."