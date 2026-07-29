Trump Faces 'Immediate' Impeachment Calls From Ex-Ally Alex Jones as Prez's Iran War Rages On

This comes after ex-MAGA supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that Trump may use a war with Iran as a way to stay in office.

During a May sit-down with Jones, the former congresswoman speculated that the Prez has been mentioning a potential third term to subtly "normalize the idea" and "test people's reactions."

"I think it’s incredibly dangerous and no one should ever accept it," Greene noted. "Absolutely not. There cannot be a third term, no. That’s against our laws, that’s against the Constitution, there is no third term ... And if this country is at war, no, our elections should not be canceled."

Back in March, she made similar remarks during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's podcast when she claimed that she didn't think Trump was "joking" about running for president again.

"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for?" she said at the time. "Because it’s not for the American people. He's lying. He’s gone back on what he promised."