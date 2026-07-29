EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson Takes on Tech Titans Over Rural America Fears

RadarOnline.com can reveal Nelson, 93, shared his concerns in a social media post focused on his hometown of Abbott, Texas, where he still owns farmland.

Willie Nelson has issued a stark warning about the rapid expansion of AI data centers across rural America, arguing the race to build digital infrastructure risks damaging farmland, draining natural resources and changing the character of small communities.

The country music icon said he fears the growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure is placing increasing pressure on rural areas, where technology companies are seeking land, water and electricity to support large-scale data centers.

His intervention comes as debate continues over the environmental impact of AI facilities, particularly their energy consumption and water use.

A source familiar with Nelson's views told us: "Willie believes rural communities should not have to sacrifice their land and natural resources to accommodate the rapid expansion of the technology industry. His concern is that once these developments arrive, the impact on farming and local life can be permanent."

The source added: "He is not opposed to innovation, but he believes it has to be balanced with protecting the people and landscapes that have sustained these communities for generations. This is a case of one of the world's greatest musicians taking on the world's tech titans, and it's great to see, especially from someone of his vintage."