EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson Takes on Tech Titans Over Rural America Fears
July 29 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Willie Nelson has issued a stark warning about the rapid expansion of AI data centers across rural America, arguing the race to build digital infrastructure risks damaging farmland, draining natural resources and changing the character of small communities.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nelson, 93, shared his concerns in a social media post focused on his hometown of Abbott, Texas, where he still owns farmland.
Country Icon Battles Big Tech Over Land Grab
The country music icon said he fears the growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure is placing increasing pressure on rural areas, where technology companies are seeking land, water and electricity to support large-scale data centers.
His intervention comes as debate continues over the environmental impact of AI facilities, particularly their energy consumption and water use.
A source familiar with Nelson's views told us: "Willie believes rural communities should not have to sacrifice their land and natural resources to accommodate the rapid expansion of the technology industry. His concern is that once these developments arrive, the impact on farming and local life can be permanent."
The source added: "He is not opposed to innovation, but he believes it has to be balanced with protecting the people and landscapes that have sustained these communities for generations. This is a case of one of the world's greatest musicians taking on the world's tech titans, and it's great to see, especially from someone of his vintage."
Loud Water Thieving Data Centers Target Town
Nelson wrote on Instagram: "I grew up in Abbott, and I still have a home there with farmed land where I can still see stars at night. And now our community, like many others, needs to fight against data centers invading our land. The last thing we need is a loud, water thieving, light polluting, data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter.)"
The singer said he believed the expansion of industrial-scale facilities threatened farmland and the livelihoods of agricultural communities.
Nelson added: "The strength of rural America has never come from big industrial footprints. It comes from generations of people, open spaces, local businesses, and a connection to the land. All of America deserves thoughtful stewardship that doesn't steal farmland (where our essential shared food is grown) and small family farmers' livelihoods, and not data centers that only destroy the environment around them."
Nelson also warned access to food and water should remain a national priority as technological development accelerates.
He said: "Whoever controls food and water, controls the masses. Let's not allow our own demise or give up control over necessary resources in the U.S. and especially in Abbott."
Music Stars Sound Alarm On AI Threat
His comments add to a broader discussion among musicians and public figures about the implications of artificial intelligence beyond its impact on the creative industries.
While many artists have focused on AI-generated music and copyright, Nelson's intervention centers on the physical infrastructure required to support the technology.
Ed Sheeran has also expressed reservations about artificial intelligence, although his concerns have focused primarily on employment rather than environmental issues.
'Have You Not Seen Movies Where They Kill Us All?'
Sheeran told Audacy Live: "What I don't understand about AI is, for the last 60 years, Hollywood movies have been telling you, 'Don't do it.' And now everyone's doing it. Have you not seen the movies where they kill us all?
"I just don't know why you need it – if you're taking a job away from a human being, I think that's probably a bad thing. The whole point of society is we all do jobs. If everything is done by robots, everybody's gonna be out of work. I just find AI a bit weird."
Nelson's remarks place him among a growing number of high-profile figures questioning how the rapid growth of artificial intelligence should be managed, particularly as demand increases for the large data centers needed to power the technology and the communities that host them.