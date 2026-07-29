Graphic Photos of Lindsay Clancy in Hospital Following Suicide Attempt After Strangling Her Three Children Shown in Court
July 29 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Jurors charged with deciding the fate of Lindsay Clancy were shown graphic photos of her failed suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com can report, following her alleged murders of her three young children.
While she survived the jump out of her home's second-story window, she was left partially paralyzed and is now confined to a wheelchair.
Lindsay Clancy Tried to Take Her Own Life
Clancy is accused of strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before allegedly slitting her neck and wrists and then jumping out of an upstairs window in an attempt to kill herself.
In court on Wednesday, July 29, photos of the home she shared with ex-husband Patrick, along with the aftermath of her attempt.
As Radar reported, Patrick was out picking up some food and medicine while Clancy was home with the kids. During testimony Wednesday, July 29, Patrick recounted that he had a question about one of the medications, so he called his then-wife.
"She was pretty quiet. It sounded like she was busy," he testified. "I remember hanging up thinking she's probably in the middle of giving baths, or something like that."
'I Tried to Kill Myself'
Patrick went on to describe the horrifying sight that he walked into upon his return home, revealing he found "blood everywhere and the window was open."
After discovering the bloody scene, he ran outside, where he found his then-wife on the ground with "deep cuts on her wrists" and a red line across her neck. She was also going in and out of consciousness.
"She said, 'I tried to kill myself,'" Patrick recalled.
Jurors were also shown a photo of Clancy lying in a hospital bed after her suicide attempt. Both of her legs were wrapped in what appeared to be electric stimulation devices. Her head and neck were cradled by a brace, while a breathing tube extended down her throat.
Patrick Clancy's Frantic 911 Call Played in Court
Jurors were also played Patrick's 911 call, which was muted for courtroom cameras, per his request to the judge. However, WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex, who was inside the courtroom, said Patrick could be heard telling the dispatcher that his wife tried to commit suicide.
"Where are the kids, Lindsay?" he can be heard saying. "Did you fall out the window, Linds? Did you fall? Is there something on your neck, Lindsay?
As emergency officials arrived, Patrick stayed on the phone with the 911 operator while searching for the kids. His reaction to their discovery was immediate.
"She killed the kids!" he exclaimed.
Lindsay Clancy Used Exercise Bands to Strangle Her Children
When he eventually made his way down to the basement, Patrick saw his daughter Cora first.
"She had a band around her neck," he said, referring to one of three exercise bands Clancy was said to have used to strangle each child. "She was face down."
He untied the band, but said she was unresponsive. He then saw Callan next to her with a different exercise band around his neck. Patrick then looked for Dawson and found him in his office, also with a band around his neck.
"I knew he was gone," he said in court.