Graphic Photos of Lindsay Clancy in Hospital Following Suicide Attempt After Strangling Her Three Children Shown in Court

Clancy is accused of strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023 before allegedly slitting her neck and wrists and then jumping out of an upstairs window in an attempt to kill herself.

In court on Wednesday, July 29, photos of the home she shared with ex-husband Patrick, along with the aftermath of her attempt.

As Radar reported, Patrick was out picking up some food and medicine while Clancy was home with the kids. During testimony Wednesday, July 29, Patrick recounted that he had a question about one of the medications, so he called his then-wife.

"She was pretty quiet. It sounded like she was busy," he testified. "I remember hanging up thinking she's probably in the middle of giving baths, or something like that."