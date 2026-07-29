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Home > News > Bianca Censori

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Recreates Nude Grammys Stunt with Rapper in Ibiza — Amid Claims She's Finally Set to Leave Marriage

picture of Bianca Censori
Source: @ye/Instagram; MEGA

Bianca Censori recreated her Grammys nude dress stunt during a night out with husband Kanye West in Ibiza.

July 29 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Bianca Censori has recreated her controversial Grammys look for a night out in Ibiza with husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rapper’s wife was pictured at the party island’s DC-10 nightclub wearing a sheer bodysuit, but this time added thigh-high black leather boots to complete the outfit.

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Going 'Naked' Again In Ibiza

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Photo of Bianca Censori
Source: @ya/instagram

Censori posed alongside pals in Ibiza nightclub wearing a sheer dress.

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The transparent style echoed the stocking dress she wore to the 2025 Grammys, which became the biggest talking point of the A-list ceremony.

West, 49, posted snaps of Censori, 31, on his Instagram Stories, which included another revealing outfit: a black thong bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

The pair, who married in 2022, are in Ibiza ahead of the Heartless hitmaker's scheduled concert in Madrid on Thursday. He has been touring Europe, with shows in Turkey, the Netherlands and Spain.

However, a number of his other European concerts have been postponed or cancelled following controversy over his previous antisemitic outbursts.

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'Her Patience Is Going To Run Out'

picture of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

The Aussie is reportedly annoyed the rapper has failed to deliver on plans to turn her into a global star.

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West was also barred from entering the U.K., forcing the cancellation of his planned Wireless Festival performances. He has since apologized for his remarks and attributed his behavior to a manic episode linked to his bipolar disorder.

West and Censori's appearance in Ibiza comes amid fresh speculation the Aussie model is set to walk out on her marriage.

According to insiders, she’s fed up with West's broken promises.

A source claimed to Globe: "Bianca has put up with so much from Kanye. Everyone says she's got the patience of a saint to stay married to him, but at some point, her patience is going to run out."

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'Bianca Now Wants To See Results'

picture of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Censori has got 'huge ambitions of her own.'

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When they first got together, the Gold Digger rapper is said to have promised he was going to turn her into a global fashion icon like he did ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

However, after the model’s fashion launch failed to make waves and a performance art debut went awry, those hopes have failed to come to fruition.

The source claimed: "Bianca believed all the hype for a long time, but now she wants to see results."

On Saturday, July 11, Censori took to Instagram to tease "The Very Breast of BIANCA," an upcoming collaboration with Biuro.

"She's a lot smarter than people give her credit for and she's got huge ambitions of her own," noted the insider. "If Kanye lets her down again, there won't be much left keeping Bianca in this relationship."

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picture of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Censori hit back at claims West chooses her outfits.

Meanwhile, Censori has been documenting his secrets, with the intent of publishing them should their marriage end in divorce

An insider claimed: "Bianca was put through hell for the longest time, and she's recorded all of it, in voice notes as well as written form."

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Censori hit back at claims West controls what she wears, amid concerns he was treating her inappropriately.

"I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform," she said at the time. "I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"

She added: "I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do."

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