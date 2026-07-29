Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Recreates Nude Grammys Stunt with Rapper in Ibiza — Amid Claims She's Finally Set to Leave Marriage

The transparent style echoed the stocking dress she wore to the 2025 Grammys, which became the biggest talking point of the A-list ceremony.

West, 49, posted snaps of Censori, 31, on his Instagram Stories, which included another revealing outfit: a black thong bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

The pair, who married in 2022, are in Ibiza ahead of the Heartless hitmaker's scheduled concert in Madrid on Thursday. He has been touring Europe, with shows in Turkey, the Netherlands and Spain.

However, a number of his other European concerts have been postponed or cancelled following controversy over his previous antisemitic outbursts.