Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Apology Sparks Backlash as Top Expert Says Mental Illness 'Doesn't Erase Harm' The Rapper Caused With Antisemitic Rants

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

A psychotherapist said 'mentall illness can help explain' Kanye West's behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

In the wake of Kanye West issuing an apology after his antisemitic behavior last year, a psychotherapist exclusively opened up to RadarOnline.com about the authenticity of his apology and how it doesn't "erase harm" that his words caused.

Additionally, they reflected on whether his behavior is common for people with bipolar disorder and if the Jewish community should forgive him.

West's Apology Appears 'Reflective'

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

A psychotherapist shared the authenticity of West's apology will be 'ultimately judged over time.'

Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist and author of Therapy Nation, noted West’s apology “appears more deliberate and reflective” than a lot of other celebrity apologies. "He names specific harm and acknowledges the need for ongoing treatment,” Alpert elaborated to Radar. “That said, sincerity is ultimately judged over time. The real test is whether his behavior remains stable going forward."

West’s behavior is in line with bipolar disorder and manic episodes. Alpert shared that people with bipolar disorder "can experience impulsivity, grandiosity, poor judgment, and at times psychotic thinking," which can "absolutely lead to imes psychotic thinking. That can absolutely lead to extreme, self-destructive actions they would not engage in when stable."

Not Everything Should Be Chalked up to West's Bipolar Disorder

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Bipolar disorder 'does not automatically explain the content of hateful beliefs or rhetoric,' a psychotherapist shared.

Alpert warned not everything should be chalked up to his diagnosis, though, as he detailed bipolar disorder "can help explain disinhibition and escalation" but “does not automatically explain the content of hateful beliefs or rhetoric.”

While West asked the Jewish community for forgiveness, Alpert stated it’s not something the public or Jewish community “necessarily owes” the controversial rapper.

"Mental illness can help explain behavior, but it doesn't erase harm," he added. "Forgiveness, if it comes at all, typically follows sustained accountability, consistent treatment, and a long period without exhibiting the behavior that was in question."

As far as whether West will be able to remain stable, Alpert explained that "long-term stability" is possible for those with bipolar disorder but "requires structure, medication adherence, sleep regulation, and strong boundaries."

"That becomes especially difficult for someone with immense fame like Kanye, constant stimulation, and few external guardrails," he added. "In cases like this, both compassion and accountability matter."

Details of West's Apology

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

The rapper claimed he 'lost touch with reality' in his apology.

In his apology, West noted, "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change."

He shared his brain had been injured in a car accident 25 years ago, and it wasn’t "properly diagnosed" until 2023, which caused mental health issues, leading to him being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"I lost touch with reality," he wrote.

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

The Grammy winner said he 'gravitated' toward the swastika in his 'fractured' state.

West then turned his attention to his antisemitic rhetoric and creating merchandise with swastikas.

"In that fractured state, I gravitated towards the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold t-shirts bearing it," he said.

The hitmaker also detailed he went through a "four-month-long manic episode" that included "psychotic, paranoid, and impulsive behavior" in early 2025.

While he acknowledged hitting "rock bottom a few months ago,” he credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for encouraging him to seek help. With the help he's received, West shared he’s found a “new baseline and new center through an effective regime of medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living."

