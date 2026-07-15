Nick Reiner 'Rapidly Deteriorating' Behind Bars: 'Skinny' and 'Bald' Nepo Baby 'Unrecognizable' and in 'Cognitive Decline' — 'He's Like a Babbling Child'
July 15 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner is "rapidly deteriorating" behind bars, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old’s physical and mental well-being has declined dramatically since his last public appearance in February, when he pleaded not guilty to murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, in a Los Angeles courtroom.
'Nick No Longer Looks Like Nick'
Having spent the five months since in solitary confinement inside the mental health unit at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles, insiders claim "Nick no longer looks like Nick."
A source close to the Reiner family told the Daily Mail: "He is rapidly deteriorating. No one would recognize him. He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on."
"His eyes are very sunken in," the source claimed.
Reiner also appears to have deteriorated cognitively, too, having been housed in the correctional facility since December.
Nick Reiner's Heart 'Could Weaken From the Constant Strain'
The source added: "Nick has not been well for many years, but before jail, some of his personality could be recognized. Not now. He is like a babbling child, totally out of it. It's so bad his lawyers have a hard time talking to him."
His condition has deteriorated to such an extent that his siblings – brother Jake, 25, and sister Romy, 28, – fear he will never be sane again and potentially die as his "heart could weaken from the constant strain."
According to the insider, Nick doesn't even know who the president of the United States is, such is his mental decline.
The only people he is said to interact with are his lawyers, therapists, psychiatrists, and social workers.
"It's a horrible place because it's overcrowded, super loud, and far from comfortable," the source said. "Visitors don't want to go there. But often there is no point: the inmates don't even recognize their family members most of the time."
Nick Reiner's Brother Speaks Out
Radar recently told how Jake broke his silence on his parents’ brutal murder.
The Reiners' eldest son described the moment he was told by Romy that their parents had been found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home last year – and how he felt when he was informed that Nick was charged with their slayings.
Writing on Substack, Jake said the news was "too devastating to comprehend" and recalled racing to his childhood home in a 45-minute taxi ride "in a trance."
"The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister," he continued. "I needed to figure out what the hell just happened."
"I was robbed of so many things that day," he added. "My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."
Jake said that while reeling from the news of his parents' deaths, he was horrified to then learn that his brother Nick was the alleged murderer.
"We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," he wrote. "Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It's almost too impossible to process."
Prosecutors allege that Nick attacked his parents in their $13.5million home in Brentwood on December 14, stabbing them to death with a knife before fleeing the scene.