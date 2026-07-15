Nick Reiner 'Rapidly Deteriorating' Behind Bars: 'Skinny' and 'Bald' Nepo Baby 'Unrecognizable' and in 'Cognitive Decline' — 'He's Like a Babbling Child'

The source added: "Nick has not been well for many years, but before jail, some of his personality could be recognized. Not now. He is like a babbling child, totally out of it. It's so bad his lawyers have a hard time talking to him."

His condition has deteriorated to such an extent that his siblings – brother Jake, 25, and sister Romy, 28, – fear he will never be sane again and potentially die as his "heart could weaken from the constant strain."

According to the insider, Nick doesn't even know who the president of the United States is, such is his mental decline.

The only people he is said to interact with are his lawyers, therapists, psychiatrists, and social workers.

"It's a horrible place because it's overcrowded, super loud, and far from comfortable," the source said. "Visitors don't want to go there. But often there is no point: the inmates don't even recognize their family members most of the time."