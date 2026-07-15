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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Chuck Schumer's Fart Gate: Senator Appears to Pass Gas on Senate Floor While Slamming Trump

Chuck Schumer allegedly cut the political cheese while speaking on the Senate Floor.
Source: mega

Chuck Schumer allegedly cut the political cheese while speaking on the Senate Floor.

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July 15 2026, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

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Chuck Schumer appeared to really let loose on the Senate floor, RadarOnline.com can report, as social media has erupted with rumbles that the Minority Leader apparently let a major one rip while addressing the chamber.

The 75-year-old could allegedly be heard on Capitol Hill video mid-toot while taking aim at his favorite target, Donald Trump.

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The senator was caught on camera seemingly reacting to the alleged gas attack.
Source: mega

The senator was caught on camera seemingly reacting to the alleged gas attack.

Schumer was speaking on a variety of topics on the Senate floor when he squeezed in comments about Iran and the National Defense Authorization Act.

However, as he switched topics, cameras caught him seeming to tense his shoulders up a bit. A tiny toot could then be audibly heard behind him, and it looked like the politician was briefly struggling to stifle a grin.

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Source: @Breaking911/X

Schumer may have assumed he got away with one, but the internet caught wind of his gas leak and let him have it.

"Chuck Schumer absolutely farted on the floor of the Senate. You can see it on his face and hear it in his voice," one person tweeted. "He ripped one on a hot mic."

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Critics Raise a Stink Over Schumer

Critics online wouldn't let him hear the end of it.
Source: mega

Critics online wouldn't let him hear the end of it.

One person blasted, "Schumer has been full of toxic gas for years," as a third called it, "The most intelligent thing he has said in a long time."

While one person was amazed as they said, "Chuck Schumer literally blew a-- on the Senate floor while talking about Iran then let out a little laugh right after it. The audio is insane. This is the most unhinged s--t I've seen from him yet."

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Schumer's Hot Mic Past

Schumer was caught on a hot mic giving secret advice to President Biden.
Source: mega

Schumer was caught on a hot mic giving secret advice to President Biden.

Schumer is no stranger to the dangers of a hot mic. In 2022, he was caught trying to quietly tell then-President Joe Biden the Democrats were close to losing a Senate seat.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer could be heard mumbling to Biden. "It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker, but our early turnout in Georgia, huge. Huge."

In response to the audio, Justin Goodman, a spokesman for the majority leader, told NBC News, "Schumer believes the Democratic candidates will win."

Later that year, Schumer's optimism paid off, as Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock won his first full term in office, defeating the Republican former football player.

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Rudy Tootie

Rudy Giuliana was caught passing gas as well.
Source: mega

Rudy Giuliana was seemingly caught passing gas as well.

Of course, Schumer isn't the only one rumored to have struggled with gas in high-pressure situations. On Dec. 2, 2020, Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared before Michigan's House Oversight Committee to testify about voter fraud in the presidential election.

During a contentious debate on Capitol Hill, Giuliani was allegedly caught on camera spewing more than just his outrage as he faced questions.

Michigan Senator Darrin Camilleri later seemingly confirmed the flatulence on X.

"I can tell you that making a cameo on @jimmykimmel for questioning Rudy Giuliani during an evidence-free hearing and startling him so much that he farted definitely wasn’t on my 2020 bingo card," Camilleri wrote, including an emoji of a sudden gust of wind.

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