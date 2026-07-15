Chuck Schumer's Fart Gate: Senator Appears to Pass Gas on Senate Floor While Slamming Trump

Schumer is no stranger to the dangers of a hot mic. In 2022, he was caught trying to quietly tell then-President Joe Biden the Democrats were close to losing a Senate seat.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer could be heard mumbling to Biden. "It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker, but our early turnout in Georgia, huge. Huge."

In response to the audio, Justin Goodman, a spokesman for the majority leader, told NBC News, "Schumer believes the Democratic candidates will win."

Later that year, Schumer's optimism paid off, as Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock won his first full term in office, defeating the Republican former football player.