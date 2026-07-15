Travis Kelce 'Clashes' With Wife Taylor Swift's Security Team Days After Promising to 'Protect Her Forever' In Wedding Vows — 'That's Part of Who He Is'
July 15 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce is already having issues with keeping one of his most cherished wedding vows to Taylor Swift, less than two weeks after their lavish Madison Square Garden ceremony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hulking Kansas City Chiefs star, 36, pledged to "protect her forever," but now there are people in his bride's camp making that vow difficult to keep.
Travis Kelce 'Wants to be Taylor Swift's Protector'
"Travis wants to be Taylor’s protector. That’s part of who he is," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Naughty But Nice Substack.
"But the security team’s attitude is simple: 'We’ve been protecting Taylor for years, and nothing changes because she got married,'" he continued.
During the singer's massive Eras tour, she reportedly had a team of 83 close protection officers, or CPOs, who worked in shifts keeping her safe at all times. More security staff were added at the venues where she performed.
Whenever Swift, 36, isn't working, she's still surrounded by a team of protection officers everywhere she goes.
Taylor Swift's Security Team 'Not Rewriting Procedues' Now That She's Married
"Travis instinctively steps in, opens a path, or tries to guide her through a crowd," the insider claimed. "Within seconds, security takes over. They decide where Taylor goes, who gets close, and when it’s safe to move. Travis has had to learn he’s not the one calling those shots."
"The security team respects Travis, but they’re not rewriting years of procedures," a second source explained about how Swift has had a team of CPOs long before the pair started dating in the summer of 2022.
"Their job is to protect Taylor, and they’re not compromising that for anyone – not even her husband. Travis is slowly realizing that when it comes to Taylor’s safety, the bodyguards are still in charge."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Only Been Seen Once Since Their Wedding
Not only does Swift's team of CPOs keep her safe from harm, but they also help protect her privacy.
When the newlyweds landed in Burbank, California, aboard her private plane after a brief honeymoon in Montana, the duo was able to escape being photographed thanks to six bodyguards holding up big black umbrellas so the couple could disembark directly into an awaiting black SUV with tinted windows on the tarmac.
Swift and Kelce were photographed together for the first time as husband and wife after paparazzi armed with long-lens cameras caught the newlyweds attending his former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's July 10 wedding to fitness influencer Laura Kruk.
The oceanside ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel saw Swift stun in a strapless pink floral gown, while her dapper new husband looked sharp in a dark suit.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Still Haven't Released a Wedding Photo
Swift and Kelce's own wedding-day looks remain under wraps, as not a single official photo from their lavish July 3 nuptials has surfaced. The only detail confirmed in a press release was that the bride and groom wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture creations designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson.
"It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends," Anderson told Women's Wear Daily. "It's an emotional thing doing someone's wedding."
The pair enforced a strict no-phones, no-cameras policy for their 1,000-plus guests, pulling off a near-total media blackout that kept every moment of the ceremony and reception hidden from public view.