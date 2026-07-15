Travis Kelce 'Clashes' With Wife Taylor Swift's Security Team Days After Promising to 'Protect Her Forever' In Wedding Vows — 'That's Part of Who He Is'

"Travis wants to be Taylor’s protector. That’s part of who he is," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Naughty But Nice Substack.

"But the security team’s attitude is simple: 'We’ve been protecting Taylor for years, and nothing changes because she got married,'" he continued.

During the singer's massive Eras tour, she reportedly had a team of 83 close protection officers, or CPOs, who worked in shifts keeping her safe at all times. More security staff were added at the venues where she performed.

Whenever Swift, 36, isn't working, she's still surrounded by a team of protection officers everywhere she goes.