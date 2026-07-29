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EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Brian Stelter 'Faces Axe From Network… Again'

CNN's Brian Stelter is allegedly facing another possible exit as uncertainty grows at the network.
Source: MEGA

CNN's Brian Stelter is allegedly facing another possible exit as uncertainty grows at the network.

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July 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Newsman Brian Stelter may get kicked to the curb by CNN – again – if CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss takes the reins of the cable network following the expected takeover by her Paramount bosses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Brian Stelter's CNN Future Looks Bleak as Network Shakeup Looms Ahead

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Brian Stelter could face another CNN exit if Bari Weiss takes control of the network.
Source: MEGA

Brian Stelter could face another CNN exit if Bari Weiss takes control of the network.

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The Reliable Sources host was famously fired by the network in 2022 before returning in 2024 as a media analyst and newsletter head. Now, insiders believe he may be among the first high-profile casualties of a new regime.

"Brian has gone after Bari harder than almost anyone in the media," one television insider told RadarOnline.com. "When Bari takes over, Brian is out."

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Insiders Say Stelter's Criticism of Bari Weiss May Cost Him Dearly

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An insider claimed Stelter's criticism of Weiss could jeopardize his future at CNN.
Source: THE FREE PRESS/YOUTUBE

An insider claimed Stelter's criticism of Weiss could jeopardize his future at CNN.

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In recent weeks, Stelter has reported on turmoil at CBS News under Weiss' leadership, covering layoffs, changes at 60 Minutes and declining morale inside the network.

Another source said: "You can't spend months criticizing someone who may soon be your boss and expect there won't be consequences."

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