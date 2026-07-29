EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Brian Stelter 'Faces Axe From Network… Again'
July 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Newsman Brian Stelter may get kicked to the curb by CNN – again – if CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss takes the reins of the cable network following the expected takeover by her Paramount bosses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brian Stelter's CNN Future Looks Bleak as Network Shakeup Looms Ahead
The Reliable Sources host was famously fired by the network in 2022 before returning in 2024 as a media analyst and newsletter head. Now, insiders believe he may be among the first high-profile casualties of a new regime.
"Brian has gone after Bari harder than almost anyone in the media," one television insider told RadarOnline.com. "When Bari takes over, Brian is out."
Insiders Say Stelter's Criticism of Bari Weiss May Cost Him Dearly
In recent weeks, Stelter has reported on turmoil at CBS News under Weiss' leadership, covering layoffs, changes at 60 Minutes and declining morale inside the network.
Another source said: "You can't spend months criticizing someone who may soon be your boss and expect there won't be consequences."