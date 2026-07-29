EXCLUSIVE: Katie Couric's Amnesia Devastation — Medical Emergency 'Robs Former Anchor of Her Memories'

The former Today show star explained she has no recollection of the panels she participated in at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on June 27 – and wouldn't be able to pick people she met on that date out of a lineup.

Even now, Couric confided: "I have no idea what we talked about, or what occurred when the panels ended."

The journalist's husband, John Molner, reveals he was initially unaware there was a problem, stating: "I noticed nothing unusual in the conversation or Katie's role."

But sometime after Couric's stage appearance, a concerned intern advised Molner that his wife wasn't feeling well, and she was brought to Aspen Valley Hospital.