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Home > Exclusives > Katie Couric
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EXCLUSIVE: Katie Couric's Amnesia Devastation — Medical Emergency 'Robs Former Anchor of Her Memories'

katie couric amnesia scare former anchor shaken
Source: MEGA

Katie Couric's amnesia scare left the former anchor struggling with memory loss.

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July 29 2026, Published 6:10 a.m. ET

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Veteran newswoman Katie Couric admitted a "freaky occurrence" recently caused her to lose her memory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Couric, 69, recounted the frightening incident in her Substack essay titled The Day I'll Never Remember.

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Couric Reveals Frightening Memory Loss

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Katie Couric said she has no memory of the panels she attended at the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Katie Couric said she has no memory of the panels she attended at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

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The former Today show star explained she has no recollection of the panels she participated in at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on June 27 – and wouldn't be able to pick people she met on that date out of a lineup.

Even now, Couric confided: "I have no idea what we talked about, or what occurred when the panels ended."

The journalist's husband, John Molner, reveals he was initially unaware there was a problem, stating: "I noticed nothing unusual in the conversation or Katie's role."

But sometime after Couric's stage appearance, a concerned intern advised Molner that his wife wasn't feeling well, and she was brought to Aspen Valley Hospital.

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Doctors Feared Couric Suffered Stroke

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John Molner said Couric was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital after she became unwell.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

John Molner said Couric was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital after she became unwell.

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"Having spent a lot of time in Aspen since I was a kid, I assumed Katie was dehydrated and suffering from some form of altitude sickness – something common among visitors to a town that's about 7,900 feet above sea level," said the 63-year-old cofounder of Katie Couric Media.

But the longtime TV personality raised concerns when she couldn't answer simple questions posed by medical personnel.

"I wasn't sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president," she explained.

The Next Question podcaster shares that doctors initially feared she'd suffered a stroke.

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Couric Receives Relieving Diagnosis

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Doctors diagnosed Couric with transient global amnesia after an MRI ruled out a stroke.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Doctors diagnosed Couric with transient global amnesia after an MRI ruled out a stroke.

But when an MRI came up negative, Couric said she was diagnosed with transient global amnesia, which is described as a sudden, temporary loss of the ability to form new memories.

Fortunately, a neurologist correctly told Couric that her memory would function normally by the next day.

"This was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious," she acknowledged.

"Ultimately, I'm relieved – even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me."

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