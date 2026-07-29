EXCLUSIVE: Katie Couric's Amnesia Devastation — Medical Emergency 'Robs Former Anchor of Her Memories'
July 29 2026, Published 6:10 a.m. ET
Veteran newswoman Katie Couric admitted a "freaky occurrence" recently caused her to lose her memory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Couric, 69, recounted the frightening incident in her Substack essay titled The Day I'll Never Remember.
Couric Reveals Frightening Memory Loss
The former Today show star explained she has no recollection of the panels she participated in at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on June 27 – and wouldn't be able to pick people she met on that date out of a lineup.
Even now, Couric confided: "I have no idea what we talked about, or what occurred when the panels ended."
The journalist's husband, John Molner, reveals he was initially unaware there was a problem, stating: "I noticed nothing unusual in the conversation or Katie's role."
But sometime after Couric's stage appearance, a concerned intern advised Molner that his wife wasn't feeling well, and she was brought to Aspen Valley Hospital.
Doctors Feared Couric Suffered Stroke
"Having spent a lot of time in Aspen since I was a kid, I assumed Katie was dehydrated and suffering from some form of altitude sickness – something common among visitors to a town that's about 7,900 feet above sea level," said the 63-year-old cofounder of Katie Couric Media.
But the longtime TV personality raised concerns when she couldn't answer simple questions posed by medical personnel.
"I wasn't sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president," she explained.
The Next Question podcaster shares that doctors initially feared she'd suffered a stroke.
Couric Receives Relieving Diagnosis
But when an MRI came up negative, Couric said she was diagnosed with transient global amnesia, which is described as a sudden, temporary loss of the ability to form new memories.
Fortunately, a neurologist correctly told Couric that her memory would function normally by the next day.
"This was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious," she acknowledged.
"Ultimately, I'm relieved – even though several hours of a Saturday in June will always be missing for me."