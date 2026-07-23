Joe Rogan Reveals Ex-Podcast Guest Allegedly 'Cut a Guy's Head Off' in Grisly New York City Murder After Appearing on Show

"We had a guy in the studio that cut a guy's head off after the podcast," Rogan mentioned on the podcast episode while discussing sociopaths within society with his guest, physician Zach Bush. "He killed a guy and cut his head off," Rogan claimed.

The UFC commentator alleged, "(Johnson) does the podcast and then afterward goes and visits this guy that apparently he had a beef with, kills him, cuts his head off, puts him in a [suitcase], like puts a wig on, and tries to escape in the hallway through the cameras."

At the time of his appearance on Rogan's podcast, Johnson was working as a client advocate at the public defender’s office in Queens. He had been released from prison in 2019 after serving 25 years for a series of armed robberies.

He was then arrested in March 2024 after authorities reportedly found a human torso inside a bin. Police were at the building conducting a wellness check after neighbors claimed to have heard shots and also witnessed an individual coming and going from the residence with cleaning supplies.