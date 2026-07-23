Joe Rogan Reveals Ex-Podcast Guest Allegedly 'Cut a Guy's Head Off' in Grisly New York City Murder After Appearing on Show
July 23 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has revealed a former guest on his popular podcast allegedly "cut a guy's head off" just a month after appearing on his show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, July 22, Rogan recalled his 2024 interview with Sheldon Johnson, who is accused of killing and dismembering 44-year-old Colin Small.
'He Killed a Guy and Cut His Head Off'
"We had a guy in the studio that cut a guy's head off after the podcast," Rogan mentioned on the podcast episode while discussing sociopaths within society with his guest, physician Zach Bush. "He killed a guy and cut his head off," Rogan claimed.
The UFC commentator alleged, "(Johnson) does the podcast and then afterward goes and visits this guy that apparently he had a beef with, kills him, cuts his head off, puts him in a [suitcase], like puts a wig on, and tries to escape in the hallway through the cameras."
At the time of his appearance on Rogan's podcast, Johnson was working as a client advocate at the public defender’s office in Queens. He had been released from prison in 2019 after serving 25 years for a series of armed robberies.
He was then arrested in March 2024 after authorities reportedly found a human torso inside a bin. Police were at the building conducting a wellness check after neighbors claimed to have heard shots and also witnessed an individual coming and going from the residence with cleaning supplies.
Eerie Crime Details Exposed
Johnson was allegedly captured on surveillance footage entering the apartment and then leaving hours later carrying a bin. He was apparently seen with a mop and a bag of cleaning supplies.
According to authorities, the 51-year-old would return to the scene in a disguise, including a blond wig. After police searched Johnson's apartment in New York City, they reportedly found a human leg, an arm, and a head with a gunshot wound inside a freezer, in a grisly scene.
Johnson was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and concealment of a human corpse. He pled not guilty to all of the charges.
During his appearance on Rogan's podcast, Johnson revealed he had decided to "turn his life around" while behind bars.
Critics Go Off on Chilling Appearance: 'Sociopaths Can Hide Themselves'
He explained at the time, "I made the decision that I was going to walk away, and I didn't care about what the consequences was. And I said to myself, 'I've been doing bad for so long. I’m going to try to do something good.'"
Critics were quick to respond in the comments section following his arrest, as one person suggested, "Just goes to show you how well sociopaths/psychopaths can hide themselves."
Another credited Rogan for "not taking (the interview) down and leaving this up as a matter for the record."
"I cannot believe I’m just now finding out about this," a viewer pointed out.
Sheldon Johnson Claimed He Was a 'Product of Intergenerational Incarceration'
Johnson also told Rogan he was a "product of intergenerational incarceration," and revealed several of his family members had been to prison.
"My father was incarcerated when I was young at an early age – he did about 15 years," he explained during the episode. "I was incarcerated. My grandfather was incarcerated. My great-grandfather was a slave."
Johnson had also revealed he "learned how to be a criminal" when he was sent to a psychiatric facility for "behavioral issues" as a child.