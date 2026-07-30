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EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon's Epic Ordeal — How Grueling 'Odyssey' Shoot Left Aging Actor Battered

Matt Damon endured a grueling 'Odyssey' shoot that left the veteran actor battered and exhausted.
Source: MEGA

Matt Damon endured a grueling 'Odyssey' shoot that left the veteran actor battered and exhausted.

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July 30 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Matt Damon put himself "through hell again and again" for his role in Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, but the ordeal didn't end when the cameras stopped rolling – insiders said it took him months to recover from the physical toll the grueling shoot took on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He absolutely got the h-ll beaten out of him making the movie, and he falls just short of regret recalling the experience," a source said.

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Damon Admits Decades of Action Roles Are Taking Brutal Physical Toll

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Matt Damon said preparing for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' required a complete lifestyle change in his 50s.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Matt Damon said preparing for Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' required a complete lifestyle change in his 50s.

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Now that he's 55, it's getting harder and harder to bounce back after these long, demanding projects.

"His body is breaking and cracking under the pressure, and he knows it," said an insider.

The Oscar winner revealed that "getting jacked in [his] 50s" required a "complete lifestyle change," including cutting way back on calories while ramping up his fitness routine.

"It's been this way for Matt's entire career, where there's almost no limit to the physical punishment and stress he'll endure for a movie where he's one of the leads," a source said.

"He's put himself through hell again and again, between all the fighting he did in the Bourne movies to the extremes of weight loss and weight gain he's gone through on projects like Courage Under Fire or The Informant," the source added.

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Wife Fears Grueling Future Roles

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Luciana Barroso hopes Damon will consider the physical toll before taking on another demanding role.
Source: Image Press Agency / MEGA

Luciana Barroso hopes Damon will consider the physical toll before taking on another demanding role.

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Even though his body ends up paying for it, he still approaches physically demanding roles with the same intensity he did decades ago.

His wife, Luciana Barroso, who witnessed his struggle recovering post-Odyssey, hopes he'll be more cautious when considering signing on for future projects, said the source.

"Lucy's right there with him on this journey, but of course she'd like him to take his own physical well-being into account when he says yes to a huge movie where he's going to get his butt kicked almost every single day," the source shared.

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Aging Star Still Pushes Limits

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The 'Bourne' star Damon continues tackling physically demanding roles despite the challenges of aging.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

The 'Bourne' star Damon continues tackling physically demanding roles despite the challenges of aging.

Unlike many of his peers, Damon is not hiding that he's aging.

"He doesn't dye his hair or shoot his face full of fillers," the insider said.

"But he's still taking parts that are as physically demanding as they come and he's approaching them like he still has something to prove, even after all these years."

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