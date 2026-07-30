EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Allegedly Feeling 'Isolated' at Her Tennessee Ranch Amid Ongoing Health Challenges

And while she's tried valiantly to rally her spirits in recent weeks, friends say she's still a shadow of her former self as she deals with the debilitating setbacks while she continues to mourn the March 2025 death of Carl Dean, her beloved husband of 58 years.

Fans were shocked at how frail and unsteady she looked at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Parton's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tenn., in June. Some onlookers even thought she might have had a stroke, since she seemed to be slurring her words.

"It was a huge deal for Dolly to go out and greet fans [at the grand opening], but she has been told in no uncertain terms that these outings are generally not a good idea until she's back at 100 percent," said an insider. "That will be many months from now – if she's lucky."

Until then, she's stuck at home in Brentwood for the foreseeable future, with nothing to do but sit around, said the source.