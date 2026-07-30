EXCLUSIVE: Palace Wary as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Want Return to Royal Duties'

The meeting has been widely viewed as evidence of improving relations between the king and his estranged younger son following years of public tensions after Harry and Markle stepped back as working royals in 2020.

A royal source claimed to Radar: "There is understandable caution within palace circles because any improvement in family relations inevitably fuels speculation about what the future might look like. The priority is maintaining clear expectations about everyone's role."

Another palace insider said: "No one is suggesting immediate changes, but there is an awareness that renewed family contact will lead to questions about whether the Sussexes could seek a greater role over time.

"But the looming possibility of Harry and Meghan being welcomed back as working royals is causing huge tension behind palace walls, but this is what Harry and Meghan now want, and it is looking like they may be able to strike a deal with Charles. This is something Prince William definitely does not want."