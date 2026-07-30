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How Bijou Phillips Has Lit Up After Kidney Transplant And Is Celebrating Fresh Start

Bijou Phillips celebrates a fresh start after her kidney transplant and remarkable recovery.
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips celebrates a fresh start after her kidney transplant and remarkable recovery.

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July 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Bijou Phillips has a new lease on life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Havoc star, 46, revealed she's undergone a lifesaving kidney transplant – five months after she was hospitalized, put on dialysis and left "hanging on by a thread" in a desperate search for a donor.

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Transplant Brings Life-Changing Recovery

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Bijou Phillips said a kidney transplant from a donor match found through Aron Wilson gave her a new lease on life.
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips said a kidney transplant from a donor match found through Aron Wilson gave her a new lease on life.

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"I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed in to help me, all get checked to donate, you are all heroes[!]" she wrote on Instagram, praising her "wonderful brother" Aron Wilson for entering a kidney exchange that ultimately found her "a perfect match... so close it's like I got the kidney from one of my parents!"

Phillips gushed over surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Veale's "magic" technique and thanked the "amazing" team at UCLA, saying she now feels "five days out like I did four months after my last surgery."

As previously reported, former sitcom star Danny Masterson's ex said she was "hanging on by a thread" in March and could "be gone in a few days" if matters took a turn for the worse.

"I need help finding a kidney," she pleaded in a social media post that included a photo of her and her now 12-year-old daughter, Fianna, whom she shares with caged convict Masterson, who is serving a sentence of 30 years to life for r-ping two women.

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Born Fighting Serious Kidney Disease

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Danny Masterson's ex, Phillips, thanked Dr. Jeffrey Veale and UCLA's medical team after her lifesaving kidney transplant.
Source: MZ1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Danny Masterson's ex, Phillips, thanked Dr. Jeffrey Veale and UCLA's medical team after her lifesaving kidney transplant.

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Phillips, who is the daughter of the late John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas fame and the half-sister of rehab grad Mackenzie Phillips, had been undergoing dialysis in Los Angeles since her first kidney transplant, nearly 10 years ago, from a friend, began to fail.

She was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent her first three months of life on dialysis in a neonatal intensive care unit.

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John Phillips' daughter Bijou said she is determined to be there for daughter Fianna after her kidney transplant.
Source: MEGA

John Phillips' daughter Bijou said she is determined to be there for daughter Fianna after her kidney transplant.

She filed for divorce from Masterson, 50, in September 2023, less than two weeks after his conviction.

"I'm a single mom," she explained. Speaking of Fianna, she said, "I want to be here for her, and I have to be here for her... I'm all she's got."

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