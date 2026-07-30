How Bijou Phillips Has Lit Up After Kidney Transplant And Is Celebrating Fresh Start

"I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed in to help me, all get checked to donate, you are all heroes[!]" she wrote on Instagram, praising her "wonderful brother" Aron Wilson for entering a kidney exchange that ultimately found her "a perfect match... so close it's like I got the kidney from one of my parents!"

Phillips gushed over surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Veale's "magic" technique and thanked the "amazing" team at UCLA, saying she now feels "five days out like I did four months after my last surgery."

As previously reported, former sitcom star Danny Masterson's ex said she was "hanging on by a thread" in March and could "be gone in a few days" if matters took a turn for the worse.

"I need help finding a kidney," she pleaded in a social media post that included a photo of her and her now 12-year-old daughter, Fianna, whom she shares with caged convict Masterson, who is serving a sentence of 30 years to life for r-ping two women.