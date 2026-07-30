EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Grandma Begs to Be Released From Jail — Claims She's Not Competent to Stand Trial

According to the competency motion, Siders' attorney believes there is reason to question whether she is capable of understanding the criminal proceedings or assisting in her own defense.

"Counsel has reason to believe that Defendant is unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this Court and is unable to assist counsel in the preparation and defense of this case," the filing states.

Her attorney asked the court to appoint an evaluator to determine whether Siders is legally competent to proceed before the criminal case moves forward.