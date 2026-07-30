EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Grandma Begs to Be Released From Jail — Claims She's Not Competent to Stand Trial
July 30 2026, Published 6:20 a.m. ET
The Ohio grandmother charged in the shocking "House of Horrors" child abuse case is asking a judge to release her from jail while simultaneously arguing she is not mentally competent to stand trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Radar exclusively obtained two new court filings submitted on behalf of Christina Siders, including a motion requesting a competency evaluation and a separate filing seeking to modify the conditions of her bond.
Christina Siders' Legal Capacity To Stand Trial
According to the competency motion, Siders' attorney believes there is reason to question whether she is capable of understanding the criminal proceedings or assisting in her own defense.
"Counsel has reason to believe that Defendant is unable to fully comprehend the proceedings in this Court and is unable to assist counsel in the preparation and defense of this case," the filing states.
Her attorney asked the court to appoint an evaluator to determine whether Siders is legally competent to proceed before the criminal case moves forward.
Multiple Siders' Family Members Charged
While the initial motion does not spell out the reasons behind the request, it states that the arguments supporting a bond modification are contained in a separately filed memorandum submitted to the court.
The latest filings mark another significant development in the disturbing Ohio child abuse prosecution that has drawn national attention following allegations that children were subjected to horrific living conditions inside a rural Vinton County home.
Prosecutors have charged multiple members of the Siders family in connection with the case after authorities uncovered what investigators described as deeply troubling conditions inside the residence.
Deeply Troubling Conditions
The latest filings mark another dramatic development in the prosecution stemming from the Vinton County case that shocked the nation after authorities said they discovered 16 children living in deplorable conditions inside a rural home.
Christina is one of several members of the Siders family charged in connection with the investigation.
As Radar previously reported, Gary Siders Jr. has requested a competency evaluation of his own, while other relatives, including Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders Sr, have filed separate motions seeking bond modifications and mental health evaluations as the sprawling criminal case continues to unfold.
16 Children Found Inside Filth
If the judge grants Christina's request, criminal proceedings would pause while a court-appointed expert determines whether she is competent to stand trial.
The evaluation would focus solely on whether she understands the charges against her and can assist her attorney, not whether she is guilty or innocent of the allegations.
No ruling has been issued on either the competency motion or the request to modify Siders' bond. She, like the other defendants charged in the case, has denied the allegations and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.